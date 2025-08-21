Kith's Beautifully Braided Birkenstock’s Clog, Now Backless

Kith and Birkenstock blessedly ran it back on one of their sweetest (and twistiest) clog collabs yet. But this time, they've gone backless.

First released in April 2024, Kith's London Braided Birkenstock clog wasn't the duo's first team-up but it was their first brand-new silhouette, which made it a little more special.

And now Kith is taking its twisted clog collab to the next level by shifting from the Birkenstock London to the Boston. Kith's beautifully braided Birkenstock Boston slip-on made its official debut at Kith's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation that shut down New York. Well, Lafayette Street, at least.

The show marked Kith's first return to the runway in six years, and what better way to commemorate such a tremendous occasion than with a remixed version of one of its most stylish team-ups.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nothing against those shearling Birkenstock Arizona slides, but this woven shoe has an innate stylishness that no other clog can touch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Kith’s new braided Birkenstock slip-ons come in that classic Birkenstock taupe, as well as a creamy white colorway accented with rainbow weaving. There is also an all-new chocolate brown iterationthat was fittingly modeled by New York's own Dave East.

In addition to the twisted slip-on, founder Ronnie Fieg also debuted a handful of other major Kith footwear collaborations, including a sextet of suave adidas sneakers and a truly twisted adidas UltraBOOST x Clarks three-way collab for Clarks' bicentennial. Happy birthday, Clarks, and good job, Kith!

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.