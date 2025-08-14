How Kith Suddenly Made a Half-Dozen adidas Shoes Even More Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

If Kith wanted to send out a splashy invitation for its runway show, it easily could've sent a single exclusive adidas sneaker. These things are a big enough deal that the message would've come through crystal clear.

Kith instead sent six shoes. Six bespoke adidas shoes tucked inside a customized four-figure suitcase, to boot.

That's the Kith difference. (The... Kith-erence?)

It's always about the big picture, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg recently told us. "Every collaboration has had a reason behind it, whether it’s about honoring history, pushing design forward, or introducing something new to the culture," he said.

This Kith Classics' adidas Running collaboration is all of the above.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Each sneaker came wrapped in elastic runner's bibs printed with the year of each collaborative sneaker's release date: 1972 for the adidas SL72, 1983 for the suitably titled adidas New York sneaker, and so on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The pack even revives a couple footwear rarities, including the obscure Supernova Cushion 7 from the aughts, before culminating in Kith Classics' take on adidas' Adizero Boston 13. Ostensibly the most recent cutting-edge adidas running sneaker, the Boston 13 is presented alongside its sibling shoes as a daring fashion plate. Classics, indeed.

All six sneakers are unified by a cohesive makeup: pale mesh, white leather, grey suede, yellowed sole, and a healthy dose of shiny metallic silver. They're timeless in their declarative design, a handshake between past and future. Not quite here, not quite then but very much now.

It's a pretty impressive spread. It's also a pretty typical twist for Kith Classics, which has a history of issuing sprawling collections of gently retooled adidas sneakers.

Not so typical: remember that all these shoes, this entire project, is merely an invitation for Kith's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show on August 17. And if this is the invite, just imagine the presentation.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.