Kith’s Stacked Runway Show Literally Stopped Traffic (EXCLUSIVE)

For its first runway show in six years, Kith could've simply hosted guests inside its newly renovated NYC flagship store. Instead, it shut down a chunk of Lafayette Street, in front of the Manhattan storefront, to debut its Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Traffic was halted, a faux grass was rolled out, and, in typical Kith fashion, an innumerable amount of collaborations hit the rain-slicked runway.

In the week leading up to its presentation, Kith had hyped the invite-only affair with a barrage of high-profile collaborations.

The show invite? Silvery adidas running shoes tucked inside a four-figure suitcase. Or, if you're real tight with Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, a bespoke adidas suit to match a modernized iteration of his first-ever adidas partnership.

Kith FW25 was indeed an adidas-first affair, debuting everything from a second chapter of Kith's adidas Football collaborations by way of flame-adorned tracksuits and literal footballs to another three-part collaboration with Clarks.

This was Fieg's most ambitious hybrid to date, smashing the suede Wallabee shoe atop the famously bouncy adidas UltraBOOST sole.

And that was just to start.

In summary: Kith is following its Auralee collab by inviting genius Japanese imprint ssstein to Kith’s 101 Program; collaborations with the NFL, New York Knicks, and Yankees are all incoming; those brilliantly braided Birkenstocks have been clog-ified; Kith's leather goods are going suede; hiking boots are basically just daily drivers; and there's enough leather, suede, corduroy, fleece and wool outerwear to clothe an army for winter.

And to think that we're mere days away from the first few bits of Kith's Fall 2025 collection hitting Kith's website on August 22. Talk about see now, buy now.

