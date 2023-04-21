Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Lanvin's New Era Is Upon Us

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

After four years at the Lanvin helm, Bruno Sialelli is set to depart the French label as it embarks on a “new creative configuration,” according to reports.

Sialelli — who has kept a relatively low profile since becoming Lanvin Creative Director in 2019 — will reportedly vacate his role with immediate effect, as the label turns its focus more towards luxury leather goods and accessories.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The 35-year-old joined the French house from the menswear division at LOEWE, after previous stints as a designer at labels like Acne Studios, Paco Rabanne and Balenciaga. His Lanvin departure, though, is undoubtedly the start of a new chapter for the brand, which showed at Fall/Winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This new Lanvin era is rumored to be beginning with the unveiling of a new Lanvin Lab initiative, a set-up seen regularly across fashion nowadays that’ll see the house invite guest-designers into the label, the first of which is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The flagship Lanvin brand posted positive revenues of 67% to nearly €122 million for 2022 as it began carving a name for itself amongst younger and more street-savvy dressers.

Despite an upturn in sales and an overall greater appreciation of the brand on a more general level, a new-look Lanvin without Sialelli is off and underway.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While this news does naturally have its risks (not least following favorable recent numbers), short-term it’ll be intriguing to see the launch of Lanvin Lab and its first guest-designer. Long-term, though, I suppose we'll have to wait and see.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
HighsnobietyLeather Jacket Olive Green
$585.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stockholm Surfboard ClubFlared Cotton Twill Trousers Black
$305.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Clarks Originals x Slam JamWallabee Black
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ New Superstar Is an Old Superstar Gone Luxe
  • A New Balance Dad Sandal Hybrid That Literally Does It All
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike
  • New-Old Leopard Prints for Everyone
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now