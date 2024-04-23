Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Forget Dadcore, New Balance's Velcro Sneakers Are Peak Grampacore

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

When New Balance jumps aboard a trend, it’s usually for good reason. So the fact that New Balance has revealed a trio of to-be-released velcro sneakers suggests that strapping up is about to be the in thing this season. Strap in!

New Balance’s 8040 shoes, as they’re titled, aren’t your classic velcro sneakers. They’re New Balance velcro sneakers, which means that they’re finished with a certain sprinkling of NB panache.

The sneaker’s midsole is that of New Balance's bulbous 9060 silhoutte while the upper is made up of a buttery suede and a wrap-around velcro panel.

Underneath said panel, though, hides a set of laces, which means that you have the option to lace-up and strap in if you so wish.

It’s been a minute since I slipped into a pair of velcro sneakers myself, but considering the practicality, ease, and comfort that comes with a strap-up sneaker you can see why they’re making a return.

That said, New Balance isn’t the only brand making objectively good-looking velcro sneakers.

ASICS recently showed off some velcro numbers as a part of its lesser-known workwear line Winjob, which features a plethora of laceless styles.

Oakley and Brain Dead has also been dropping velcro sneakers as a part of its sporty avant-garde label Oakley Factory Team since its inception in 2022, some of which actually look fairly similar to NB’s 8040.

New Balance’s 8040 shoes, which are dropping in Fall 2024, seriously ups the ante from the functionality and practically of dadcore that it's become known for, to the comfort and ease of grandadcore — a move I’m certainly keen to see more of.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
