Levi’s All-New Blue Tab Line Is Bossed-Up Denim

Levi’s is entering a new era with Blue Tab, a new collection that transforms the brand’s speciality — denim basics — into dressed-up statement pieces. If Levi’s Orange Tab line is for a younger, more experimental crowd, Blue Tab is its sophisticated, older sibling.

The Blue Tab collection includes co-ord suits that take the term Canadian tuxedo to new heights with structured coats and matching bell-bottom jeans. Denim on denim hive, we up!

But it's not just the sophisticated silhouettes that set this collection apart — it’s the textiles, too. Levi's Blue Tab experiments with selvage denim, chambray, and napped denim, adding another degree of elegance to the collection.

Levi's / juergen teller 1 / 2

In addition to introducing new styles, like the Marker Loose jean, the collection also revamps classics like the 511 and the 501 (we see you, Levi’s snobs). The tailoring throughout is refreshingly elegant, a significant switch up from the streetwear-heavy denim offerings currently dominating the fashion space. Structured button-downs and midi skirts also bring a feminine touch to the rigid simplicity of some of the pieces from the line.

It's no secret that Levi's knows denim. After all, you don't get a Beyoncé co-sign by being average. But Levi's Blue Tab collection extends beyond your classic pair of blue jeans. Levi's is taking ownership of its fashion capabilities in a direct manner that bolsters its collective cool factor far beyond collabs.