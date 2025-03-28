Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The World's Best Band Tees Are Back, In Exhaustive Detail

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
Levi's
1 / 13

Levi's does jeans obnoxiously well. After all, you don't get a multi-dimensional Beyoncé co-sign without knowing how to make some doggone good denim. But Levi's up-top offerings are nothing to scoff at either, and the denim supplier is channeling two of the most powerful forces in fashion, music and nostalgia, for its latest band tee collection.

In collaboration with pioneering indie band Sonic Youth, Levi's is dropping four band tees that borrow from original Sonic Youth merch from the '90s.

shop levi's here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although I suppose "borrow" might be putting it lightly as Levi's went to great lengths to accurately replicate the coveted vibe of Sonic Youth's mega-popular shirts, some of which sell for upwards of four figures today.

This includes matching the shading and color of each tee to get the most authentic remake possible, and the collar labels are inspired by 90's era shirt tags to keep things authentic inside and out.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Levi's Sonic Youth collection includes some of Sonic Youth's iconic prints, including the Washing Machine, animal grid and the iconic Dirty print.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Band tees are the most universally cool wearable fashion relic, whether they're bought at a post-show booth or a third-party retailer (no matter what those "name three songs" gatekeepers may say). So it makes total sense that Levi's, one of America's epochal everyday labels, is bringing back Sonic Youth's iconic band tees. But don't just take my word for it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Levi's senior director of global collaborations and customization design, Leo Gamboa, noted in a statement that music has been at the root of Levi's style mission for decades — Hello, Oasis merch — while Sonic Youth also notes that musicians of all genres love a good pair of Levi's jeans.

"Rock & roll bands have always worn Levi's on and off the stage," Sonic Youth said. "As a band defining the interplay of the radical and traditional, we are excited to partner with Levi's to crank up the noise and spread the good word."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even though the group officially disbanded in 2011, Sonic Youth's band tees are still a hot commodity. Levi's remake of Sonic Youth's most iconic band tees, available now on Levi's website, land at a much more affordable $40.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

VaqueraWomen Painted Workwear Jacket
$645.00
Available in:
S
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Levi’s Little-Known 501 Alternative Stages an Artisanal, Archival Comeback
    • Style
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • Levi's Rebirthed UNDERCOVER Grails in Denim & on Flea
    • Style
  • As This Japanese Collaborator Knows, Levi's Denim Is at Its Best Super Wide
    • Style
  • Levi’s Jeans? For Rock Climbing? Satisfy Says So
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • adidas HOKA-Flavored Running Shoe Is Incredibly Loud
    • Sneakers
  • According to UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi, These Are the Perfect Pants
    • Style
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Reflective Nike Sneaker Just Makes "Sense"
    • Sneakers
  • The World's Best Band Tees Are Back, In Exhaustive Detail
    • Style
  • Telfar Infinity, Where Necklines Are for Legs & Armholes Are for Heads
    • Style
  • Nike's Pretty (& Glossy) "Hydrangeas" Air Force 1s Are in Full Bloom
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now