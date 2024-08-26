2024's Oasis Reunion Also Makes Levi's History

Oasis, arguably the biggest-ever '90s Britpop band, is finally back. Probably. Either way, it's got the Levi's collab it deserves.

Liam Gallagher, one of the band's sibling co-founders, all but confirmed fans' long-held dreams with an enigmatic tweet (and corresponding UK newspaper ads) suggesting that big, Oasis-themed news was coming on August 27.

The date coincides with the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe and what's better than a celebratory reissue? A proper Oasis reunion. And a landmark Levi's collaboration to boot.

Famously inflammatory brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reportedly haven't spoken, let alone performed together, since Oasis officially broke up in 2009 — though the former has already been touring with solo Definitely Maybe anniversary concerts — so it's not exactly clear what exactly Oasis' big news actually is.

One of the few certainties, though, is Oasis x Levi's. Perhaps that's even the sole big story.

Levi's has created a concise Oasis collection that's already available on Levi's website for £35 (about $46) per tee. The line reprints three historic Oasis band T-shirts that're printed with retro logos, washed to achieve a properly vintage feel, and even tagged with a suitably old-school tag in the neck.

What makes the Oasis x Levi's line so special is that it marks the first time that Levi's has solely produced band tees for a collaborative drop, at least according to the Japanese Levi's press release.

The T-shirts were first announced in by Levi's Japan but they were spotted in America by domestic Oasis enjoyers days prior.

The team-up is a nice touch for Oasis heads but an unfortunate missed opportunity to recreate the Gallaghers' frankly iconic dad jeans, which Liam perpetually wears with his signature anorak and adidas SPZL sneakers (both of which already been made for sale).

But the real gift to fans would be an actual reunion, followed by tour and perhaps even new music.

Even still, if the Gallagher bros were at least talking, that'd be a step towards progress.

The Oasis partnership caps an entirely different first-time Levi's designer collaborations with Kiko Kostadinov. Stylistically, worlds apart, but regionally not so different: the ASICS-loving Kostadinov is also based in Britain, you know.