Lil Durk, Do You Even Skate Bro?
While attending the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks game on February 9, Durk pulled up in a mohair grey sweater with...a smashed skateboard? Precisely.
Durk's top consisted of a broke deck with wheels sticking out of the chest, swaddled by a little piece of fabric. Talk about focusing a board, but make it fashion.
The head-turning sweater is a product of JW Anderson, Jonathan Anderson's luxury brand known for other weirdly-good products like *that* pigeon clutch and frog slippers.
Durk's top debuted during the label's Spring/Summer 2023 presentation alongside biker-handle tops, and, erm, yellow 'fits well-suited for a certain character who lives in a pineapple under the sea.
With Durk outfitted in SS23's arguably wildest piece, the internet had its fair share of love-it, hate-it, and just plain hilarious reactions to the musician's latest 'fit.
"Bro got some tricks up his sleeves," "He looks pretty board," and "At least he rides indy's" were a few comments left under Highsnobiety's Instagram post of Durk's ensemble.
Meanwhile, others revisited the ongoing conversation regarding skate appropriation — as brought up with Dior's Cactus Jack collab — stating, "The gentrification of skating in fashion is lame" and "Dudes will do anything except actually skate."
As for the rest of his look, Durk wore black pieces like a fuzzy balaclava, leather trousers, and steel-toe knee-high boots, allowing the JW Anderson sweater to have a solo spotlight in grey.
We can thank the legendary image architect Law Roach — the mind behind Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton's iconic looks — for Durk's outfit and thus, JW Anderson's latest moment of virality. After styling the musician for the 2023 Grammys and this buzzy courtside moment, I suspect we'll see the two collaborate more this year.
Let's pray a Loewe grass look is in the pipeline.