Lil Durk, Do You Even Skate Bro?

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

While attending the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks game on February 9, Durk pulled up in a mohair grey sweater with...a smashed skateboard? Precisely.

Durk's top consisted of a broke deck with wheels sticking out of the chest, swaddled by a little piece of fabric. Talk about focusing a board, but make it fashion.

The head-turning sweater is a product of JW Anderson, Jonathan Anderson's luxury brand known for other weirdly-good products like *that* pigeon clutch and frog slippers.

Durk's top debuted during the label's Spring/Summer 2023 presentation alongside biker-handle tops, and, erm, yellow 'fits well-suited for a certain character who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

With Durk outfitted in SS23's arguably wildest piece, the internet had its fair share of love-it, hate-it, and just plain hilarious reactions to the musician's latest 'fit.

"Bro got some tricks up his sleeves," "He looks pretty board," and "At least he rides indy's" were a few comments left under Highsnobiety's Instagram post of Durk's ensemble.

Meanwhile, others revisited the ongoing conversation regarding skate appropriation — as brought up with Dior's Cactus Jack collab — stating, "The gentrification of skating in fashion is lame" and "Dudes will do anything except actually skate."

As for the rest of his look, Durk wore black pieces like a fuzzy balaclava, leather trousers, and steel-toe knee-high boots, allowing the JW Anderson sweater to have a solo spotlight in grey.

We can thank the legendary image architect Law Roach — the mind behind Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton's iconic looks — for Durk's outfit and thus, JW Anderson's latest moment of virality. After styling the musician for the 2023 Grammys and this buzzy courtside moment, I suspect we'll see the two collaborate more this year.

Let's pray a Loewe grass look is in the pipeline.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
