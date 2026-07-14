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New Balance’s Miu Miu-Flavored Sneaker Gets Serious

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The New Balance 204L sneaker has made the transition to the dark side.

After enjoying several cutesy and metallic spins, the slim low-soled model has finally received the classic all-black treatment, also known as "Triple Black."

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Keeping up the tradition, New Balance has blacked out everything on the 204L, including its suede uppers, the black leather "N," and even the signature close-to-the-ground soles.

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The New Balance 204L sneaker hasn't seen many dark days. Again, the model has appeared in many shiny Y2K-style looks, a couple of pretty pink spins, and, of course, classic New Balance Grey. But there comes a time in nearly every popular sneaker's life when they get the famous "Triple Black" treatment. Just ask the Nike Air Force 1 or even New Balance's 1906 loafer.

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New versions also come with the territory. Recently, New Balance revealed the 204V, a laceless rendition of the model. It still keeps a low profile like the 204L, but in a Mary Jane-like format.

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And even with a new 204 entering the villa, the laced-up steppers is still kicking.

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As we speak, the all-black sneakers are available at select retailers, including Finish Line, which sells them for $120.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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