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Nike’s Dunk-ish Skate Shoe Cleans Up Nicely

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's Code 58 sneaker is like an Air Jordan 1 you can skate in.

Really, the skate model is like a mashup of Nike's greatest basketball shoes. It features the same circle-patterned outsoles as the Jordan 1 and even a breathable toe box like the Air Force 1 and classic Dunks.

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Take all that, and mix in some session-ready touches like a durable cupsole and extra cushioning elsewhere. And poof! You've got the Code 58.

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And it's not the only one in the skate crossover space. Nike has designed several skate sneakers that borrow from other performance models. The Air Max Ishod, for instance, is like a running shoe, basketball shoe, and skate shoe in one. There's also the Vertebrae, a runner-meets-skate shoe with slight hoops flavoring. In between, Nike SB has dropped skate-engineered versions of the Air Jordan 4, Air Max 95, and even the Tennis Classic.

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The Code 58 is certainly as clean as the models that came before it. It offers stylish suede and leather layers, often coupled with nice color schemes like "Pale Ivory." It's a shoe that could honestly pass the vibe check for the session and the hangout afterward.

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And there's no wait for them. The Code 58 skate sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike's website in the new "Pale Ivory" option for $90.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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