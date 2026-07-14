Nike’s Dunk-ish Skate Shoe Cleans Up Nicely

Nike SB's Code 58 sneaker is like an Air Jordan 1 you can skate in.

Really, the skate model is like a mashup of Nike's greatest basketball shoes. It features the same circle-patterned outsoles as the Jordan 1 and even a breathable toe box like the Air Force 1 and classic Dunks.

Take all that, and mix in some session-ready touches like a durable cupsole and extra cushioning elsewhere. And poof! You've got the Code 58.

And it's not the only one in the skate crossover space. Nike has designed several skate sneakers that borrow from other performance models. The Air Max Ishod, for instance, is like a running shoe, basketball shoe, and skate shoe in one. There's also the Vertebrae, a runner-meets-skate shoe with slight hoops flavoring. In between, Nike SB has dropped skate-engineered versions of the Air Jordan 4, Air Max 95, and even the Tennis Classic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Code 58 is certainly as clean as the models that came before it. It offers stylish suede and leather layers, often coupled with nice color schemes like "Pale Ivory." It's a shoe that could honestly pass the vibe check for the session and the hangout afterward.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And there's no wait for them. The Code 58 skate sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike's website in the new "Pale Ivory" option for $90.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.