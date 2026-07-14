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adidas’ Most Summery Samba Mary Jane Feels the Breeze

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

How to make the perfect summer Samba Jane? Just add mesh.

Consider your prayers answered if you've been asking for a more breathable Samba Jane, as adidas has introduced a new version featuring see-through mesh uppers.

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It still keeps some of its leather, mostly on the Three Stripes and Mary Jane-style straps. There are also some suede-like textures on the T-toe and heel tab.

A mesh upgrade is just what the sneaker-wearing ballerinas deserve for the season's record-breaking heat. But it's not the first time the Mary Jane Sambas got a material swap.

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adidas has also introduced dainty satin versions and patent leather takes on its ballet-coded sneakers. There's even been all-leather Samba Janes, which is some of adidas' finest ballet work, dare we say.

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The sportswear brand also recently introduced a "Summer Glow" pack featuring some extra-cute floral Samba Mary Janes. The new mesh versions would've been perfect for the collection, as they truly embrace the season's breeze.

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But better late than never at all!

The mesh Samba Janes are now available on adidas Hong Kong's website for HK$ 859.00, which is roughly $110 at current exchange rates. And they come in classic brown and black colorways.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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