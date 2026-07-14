adidas’ Most Summery Samba Mary Jane Feels the Breeze

How to make the perfect summer Samba Jane? Just add mesh.

Consider your prayers answered if you've been asking for a more breathable Samba Jane, as adidas has introduced a new version featuring see-through mesh uppers.

It still keeps some of its leather, mostly on the Three Stripes and Mary Jane-style straps. There are also some suede-like textures on the T-toe and heel tab.

A mesh upgrade is just what the sneaker-wearing ballerinas deserve for the season's record-breaking heat. But it's not the first time the Mary Jane Sambas got a material swap.

adidas has also introduced dainty satin versions and patent leather takes on its ballet-coded sneakers. There's even been all-leather Samba Janes, which is some of adidas' finest ballet work, dare we say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The sportswear brand also recently introduced a "Summer Glow" pack featuring some extra-cute floral Samba Mary Janes. The new mesh versions would've been perfect for the collection, as they truly embrace the season's breeze.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But better late than never at all!

The mesh Samba Janes are now available on adidas Hong Kong's website for HK$ 859.00, which is roughly $110 at current exchange rates. And they come in classic brown and black colorways.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.