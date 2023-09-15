What’s Going On With BLACKPINK's Lisa & YG Entertainment?

The future of BLACKPINK is blurry. According to reports from South Korean media, Lisa — one of the group's four beloved members — has rejected offers to renew her contact with YG Entertainment, the K-pop agency home to some of the industry's biggest acts.

YG released a statement to TVReport, a South Korean outlet, in response to speculation that Lisa might depart the group. "We are discussing renewing our contract with Lisa," it said on Friday, adding that "the rumor has not been officially confirmed."

Lisa isn't the only one whose contract hangs in the balance. According to CNBC, YG has yet to confirm contract renewals with Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, BLACKPINK's remaining three members.

The news doesn't just have BLACKPINK fans on tenterhooks — YG shares reportedly fell nearly nine percent after news broke that Lisa may be eyeing another label.

Uncertainty regarding the star's future with YG dates back to July, when South Korean outlet Munhwa Ilbo claimed Lisa has "not been able to find an agreement” with the company, complicating BLACKPINK's schedule of public appearances. YG subsequently released a statement claiming that the scheduling conflicts had "nothing to do with the contract renewal," but rather "the tour schedule and [Lisa's] individually scheduled activities."

As we speak, BLACKPINK is the final stretch of its Born Pink World Tour. The grand finale is slated to place in Seoul, South Korea — the group's birthplace — from September 16 to 17.