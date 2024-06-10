Surprise! Blackpink's Jennie Walked Jacquemus

Attention, Capri: Blackpink is in your area! K-pop star Jennie just made her runway debut at Jacquemus' Fall/Winter 2024 "La Casa" show, held on the picturesque Italian island.

Jacquemus' latest outing is a celebration of its 15th anniversary — and to commemorate the occasion, founder Simone Porte Jacquemus pulled out all the stops.

The designer has been teasing the show for months. Back in February, he announced its enviable location: Capri's Casa Malaparte, designed by modernist architect Adalberto Libera for Italian writer and journalist Curzio Malaparte. Malaparte and Libera died in the late '50s and early '60s, respectively, but the Casa remains an architectural landmark.

"I decided to create my brand after watching 'Le Mépris' from Jean-Luc Godard, being inspired by the beauty and modernity of his vision," he captioned a photo of the house, which makes a cameo in Godard's 1963 film. "Today I feel honored to be able to present our next show in Casa Malaparte."

Building anticipation, Jacquemus also announced it would open a boutique in Capri to coincide with the event. And on the day before the show, the brand posted a series of snapshots of Jennie lounging on what appears to be Casa Malaparte's terrace, fueling speculation that the singer would sit front row.

Turns out, Jennie was much more than a guest: The Blackpink star closed the runway show in an elegant, black dress paired with kitten heels and a vibrant blue clutch.

Jennie and Jacquemus go way back. In 2022, she attended the brand's "Le Splash" show in Hawaii and the following year, she helmed its holiday campaign.

Given Jennie's status as a bonafide fashion icon, it's almost surprising that her runway debut didn't come sooner. But hey, good things take time — and Jennie x Jacquemus is perfection.