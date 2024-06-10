Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety

Surprise! Blackpink's Jennie Walked Jacquemus

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

Attention, Capri: Blackpink is in your area! K-pop star Jennie just made her runway debut at Jacquemus' Fall/Winter 2024 "La Casa" show, held on the picturesque Italian island.

Jacquemus' latest outing is a celebration of its 15th anniversary — and to commemorate the occasion, founder Simone Porte Jacquemus pulled out all the stops.

The designer has been teasing the show for months. Back in February, he announced its enviable location: Capri's Casa Malaparte, designed by modernist architect Adalberto Libera for Italian writer and journalist Curzio Malaparte. Malaparte and Libera died in the late '50s and early '60s, respectively, but the Casa remains an architectural landmark.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"I decided to create my brand after watching 'Le Mépris' from Jean-Luc Godard, being inspired by the beauty and modernity of his vision," he captioned a photo of the house, which makes a cameo in Godard's 1963 film. "Today I feel honored to be able to present our next show in Casa Malaparte."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Building anticipation, Jacquemus also announced it would open a boutique in Capri to coincide with the event. And on the day before the show, the brand posted a series of snapshots of Jennie lounging on what appears to be Casa Malaparte's terrace, fueling speculation that the singer would sit front row.

Turns out, Jennie was much more than a guest: The Blackpink star closed the runway show in an elegant, black dress paired with kitten heels and a vibrant blue clutch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Jennie and Jacquemus go way back. In 2022, she attended the brand's "Le Splash" show in Hawaii and the following year, she helmed its holiday campaign.

Given Jennie's status as a bonafide fashion icon, it's almost surprising that her runway debut didn't come sooner. But hey, good things take time — and Jennie x Jacquemus is perfection.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGT-2160 White/Pure Silver
$145.00
Available in:
37394041.542.544.545
Acne StudiosCable Wool Sleeveless Jumper Tango Pink
$385.00
Available in:
SMLXL
ÉliouBryon Necklace
$205.00
Available in:
1820
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jacquemus' History-Making Nike Sneakers Are Well-Rounded (Square Too)
    • Sneakers
  • Jacquemus Takes New York
    • Culture
  • BLACKPINK's Murakami Collab Is, Well, Black & Pink
    • Sneakers
  • Jacquemus' Latest Nike Collab Is Swoosh Genius
    • Style
  • Jacquemus' J Force 1s Are Back & Earthy as Hell
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • A Great ASICS Gem Is Waking Up the Streets Again
    • Sneakers
  • A HUF x Nike Banger Is Back After 20 Years
    • Sneakers
  • We Are Literally Running Away From Dating Apps
    • Style
  • JJJJound Finally Unleashes Its Shockingly Good Samba
    • Sneakers
  • Drake's Old Money Revenge Fit Feat. XXXL Pants & A Diamond Rolex
    • Watches
  • Swatch x OMEGA's Moonswatch Is on a Mission... to Earth?
    • Watches
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now