Free Solo 2: Sponsored By LOEWE

While luxury fashion has spent the last decade systematically mining classic basketball, tennis, and running for lifestyle inspiration, the creative well of traditional sportswear has begun to feel samey. In search of a fresh, untapped blueprint, designers are looking toward the raw geometry of the rock-climbing wall. Look no further than the LOEWE Grip Anagram Suede Sneaker for proof.

The transition of the climbing shoe from a highly specialized, painful piece of athletic equipment into a luxury statement is hard to understand. Arguably the least practical sports footwear design has become a sticking point for luxury houses and independent designers alike.

The LOEWE Grip arrives just as the underground French skate imprint Village PM has exploded in popularity. Founded by outdoor performance footwear veterans, Village PM has taken the subculture by storm with its signature 1PM and 1.30PM silhouettes.

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Constructed with a supple, dark brown calf suede upper, the design is instantly defined by its asymmetrical lacing system and almond toe shape that closely mimics the form-fitting toebox of actual bouldering gear.

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Instead of a raw rubber rand, the shoe's protective toe bumper and wrapping mudguards are executed in sleek, molded TPU parts that seamlessly integrate into the sole unit. Branding comes in the famous monogram across the lateral side of the shoe.

Ultimately, the LOEWE Grip Anagram Suede Sneaker is a stellar demonstration of how high fashion can successfully hijack technical utility and turn it into something elegant. Of course, for LOEWE, this hinges on using the highest quality suede to distinguish it from a market that has started to favor the unexpected silhouettes of a leftfield sport.

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