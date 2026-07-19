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ASICS' Techy Dad Shoe Is Practising the Power of Restraint

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

ASICS has spent the last few years reminding everyone that grey runners are anything but boring. If anything, they've become the unofficial uniform of people who know exactly what they're doing. 

The latest GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 "Carrier Grey" only strengthens that argument.

shop asics GEL-NIMBUS 10.1

Inspired by the original GEL-NIMBUS 10 from 2008, the silhouette lands with all the hallmarks of a great archival revival. 

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It feels nostalgic without feeling dated, technical without becoming intimidating, and somehow manages to look equally at home with oversized tailoring as it does with a pair of gym shorts. 

ASICS
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"Carrier Grey" is the kind of colorway that doesn't beg for attention, either, it earns it. The 50 shades of gray give the sneaker an effortless confidence, letting the sculptural lines and late-2000s running DNA shine without resorting to the loud colors or flashy gimmicks we’ve become accustomed to as of late. 

There's something undeniably satisfying about a shoe that doesn't try too hard. While everyone else is chasing the next big statement sneaker, ASICS continues to champion the beauty of restraint. 

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That's always been the magic of a great gray runner. 

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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