Highsnobiety
The Ultra-Luxe LOEWE x On Running Sneakers Have Hit Their Stride

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
On
Easy to forget that LOEWE and On have been collaborating on running sneakers and stylish technical gear across five collections now but here we are, a full year after LOEWE first took a stab at On's Cloudtilt shoe, looking at another round of sumptuous sporty sneakers.

The initial LOEWE x On running shoes were a tad more unusual, to be sure.

They were very much the defintion of low-profile dad shoes, relatively light on the luxurious inclinations inherent to LOEWE but terrifically indicative of the no-nonsense sportiness that's made On so appealing to folks who stroll.

And then came the LOEWE x On Cloudtilt shoe, released almost exactly one year ago. This is a far more sporty and, dare I say, stylish sneaker than the stuff that LOEWE and On released prior, what with its heftier silhouette and more artful palette.

What better shoe to bring back for the duo's sixth (or perhaps seventh) partnership?

On
Yes, LOEWE and On are hitting their stride with their Fall/Winter 2024 sneaker collection. Again focusing on the Cloudtilt and Cloudtilt 2 shoes, the pair's latest collaboration ought to look familiar because it's almost exactly the same sorta stuff that they dished in May.

Here we have LOEWE's On Cloudtilt and sequel shoe in single-tone pastels and elegant makeups of multiple hues, respectively.

The original Cloudtilt is the real winner, if you ask me, rendered quite attractive by vivid yellow and orange.

On
LOEWE already dashed down this tonal route earlier this year but it looked just as good back then. This is proof that LOEWE and On are comfortably hitting the runner's high. No need to deviate once you've already hit on something special!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

This team-up was the first sign that On would eventually stride onto more fashionable terrain, after all — it was always bound for greatness.

The latest round of LOEWE and On sneakers release in October via On's website and stockists, with the Cloudtilt retailing for $490 and the Cloudtilt 2 weighing in at an imposing $550.

These shoes have always cost a bundle, to be fair, but at least they now look a lot more luxe.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
