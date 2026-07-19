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Converse’s Square-Toe Loafers Are Sneaker-Coded Studs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember Converse's square-toe loafers? They're real studs now.

That's right. Converse has decked out its All-Star Square-Toe loafer with round silver studs, giving the dressy stepper a bit of a rock-star edge.

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The All-Star model still looks like a classic leather penny loafer, down to the saddle detail. It also keeps those thick rubber soles, borrowed from the famous Chuck Taylor sneaker.

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It just has bling now.

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The dressy sneaker craze came for the game's most classic models, resulting in efforts like full-blown adidas Superstar dress shoes and techy New Balance loafers. Now, the trend's coming for the toes. Literally.

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Square-toe sneakers have been around, but they've really started to take off this season. Nike recently previewed square-toe Air Force 1s, which are expected to drop in 2027. At the same time, adidas released an entire collection of "Square" sneakers, which included sharp-toed Stan Smith and Superstar.

Converse has been doing the square-toe thing for a while now, having released a few efforts with Rick Owens in the past. But the studded loafer advances the square agenda happening in the sneaker game right now.

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By the way, the embellished All-Star Square-Toe loafers are scheduled to release on July 29 on Converse Japan's website for ¥18,700, which is around $115 at current exchange rates. It'll release in brown and black colorways.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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