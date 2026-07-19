Converse’s Square-Toe Loafers Are Sneaker-Coded Studs

Remember Converse's square-toe loafers? They're real studs now.

That's right. Converse has decked out its All-Star Square-Toe loafer with round silver studs, giving the dressy stepper a bit of a rock-star edge.

The All-Star model still looks like a classic leather penny loafer, down to the saddle detail. It also keeps those thick rubber soles, borrowed from the famous Chuck Taylor sneaker.

It just has bling now.

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The dressy sneaker craze came for the game's most classic models, resulting in efforts like full-blown adidas Superstar dress shoes and techy New Balance loafers. Now, the trend's coming for the toes. Literally.

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Square-toe sneakers have been around, but they've really started to take off this season. Nike recently previewed square-toe Air Force 1s, which are expected to drop in 2027. At the same time, adidas released an entire collection of "Square" sneakers, which included sharp-toed Stan Smith and Superstar.

Converse has been doing the square-toe thing for a while now, having released a few efforts with Rick Owens in the past. But the studded loafer advances the square agenda happening in the sneaker game right now.

By the way, the embellished All-Star Square-Toe loafers are scheduled to release on July 29 on Converse Japan's website for ¥18,700, which is around $115 at current exchange rates. It'll release in brown and black colorways.

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