The Trails & Tribulations of LOEWE & On Continue

Brand: On x LOEWE

Model: Cloundventure

Release Date: March 9

Price: £325

Buy: LOEWE

Editor's Notes: Alongside LOEWE, On has taken trail running and made it luxury. Who saw that coming?

The duo — who first teamed up in 2021 — have riffed on the Swiss lifestyle label’s Cloudventure silhouette for 2023, dropping it in six colorways: Pale Turquoise, Pale Yellow, Lilac, Pale Green, grey and black, as well as a re-release of its clean white iteration.

Described by LOEWE and On as a continuation of its “shared exploration of performance and craft,” this release marks the third time the two have linked up, with the former instilling its epochal luxury notes onto the latter’s highly-technical performance silhouettes.

The result? Luxury trail runners, I suppose. Which in itself is mad seeing as it’s a sport which mostly entails traipsing around in the mud and rain — in the UK anyway.

The shoes themselves are classically On, with a Missiongrip rubber outsole and Speedboard midsole, while hand-pressed marbled outsoles — which have been processed individually and manually — add a pleasingly unique element to proceedings.

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time On and LOEWE have teamed up, having first linked up in 2021, before reuniting last year for six ready-to-wear pieces, including a T-shirt, jacket, trousers, and leggings, and arrives in two colorways, as well as Cloudventure and Cloudrock footwear.

In truth, luxury sneaker collaborations rarely hit, and often when they do it’s rarely down to the actual design, but the names involved.

In On and LOEWE’s case though, it’s arguably a bit of both. Because not only do the sneakers bang, they’re both pretty desirable brands working solo too. It’s a win-win in this case.