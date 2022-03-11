Loewe x ON Is Making Running a Lot More Fashion

Have you ever considered taking up running? I definitely have, but nothing has quite pushed me over the edge. That was until ON teased a collaboration with Loewe, that instantly piqued my interest.

Last year, ON saw its biggest year yet, with a $7.3 billion market value, with an IPO that raised $746 million, so it only makes sense that the label would be expanding and exploring new ventures.

After 11 years of operating, its growth is the perfect case study for performance brands. Of course, when the pandemic began, plenty of people started taking up running since gyms and indoor sporting halls were closed. This meant they needed the right footwear, which meant that ON sales went up.

And up they went. The label saw a 67.6% increase from sales in 2020 vs. 2021, and has amassed stockists all over the world.

Initially, the collaboration was teased on March 2 – with Jonathan Anderson also wearing the trainers at the Loewe Fall/Winter 2022 show – and it marks ON's first venture into the luxury world.

The collaboration includes six ready-to-wear pieces. The capsule of running gear includes a T-shirt, jacket, trousers, and leggings, and arrives in two colorways – a blue and a gold version – each using ON's futuristic technology to create weather-adaptable jackets and pants, temperature-regulating tees, and so on.

Of course, the footwear is in focus for the collaboration. Combining city life and the great outdoors, the capsule features the ON Cloudventure and Cloudrock performance sneakers, arriving in five colorways including "Gradient Blue," "Gradient Khaki," Gradient Grey," "Gradient Orange," and "Space Blue."

Combining Loewe's design cues with ON's technologies, the shoes are ideal for exercise as well as day-to-day wear.

