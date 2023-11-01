Wet Weather Is No Match for These Waterproof Shoes

We've all seen one of those videos before: a sneakerhead walking through the rain and the mud with plastic bags strapped to each ankle protecting their all-important footwear. It's not a good look, especially when there's such an easy solution to make walking around in rainstorms problem-free.

That solution is, of course, waterproof shoes.

Full-on hiking boots and gorp-y GORE-TEX sneakers have found themselves in the limelight thanks to climbing and hiking gear's popularity in fashion circles, which means that there's more technically-produced, weatherproof footwear than ever to choose from by the likes of HOKA, Salomon, or Merrell.

However, a life with dry feet can be enjoyed by more than just gorpcore obsessives, and we've picked out a whole spectrum of footwear models that will keep adverse weather away, including more casual silhouettes that mask their technical abilities.

Don't go another day with cold, wet feet, and check out our favorite waterproof shoes below. And if you're really dedicated to the bone-dry lifestyle, be sure to check out our favorite waterproof jackets.

A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland – 3-Eye Boat Shoe

The second collaboration between A-COLD-WALL* and Timberland does look very similar to their first joint venture. Still, there is one crucial difference: this one switches the ballistic nylon for a GORE-TEX upper. Arriving with a woven ripstop fabric and stacked lug sole, this might be the most utilitarian boat shoe on the market.

New Balance 2002RX

Wearing all-white sneakers is very risky, especially if the weather outside is wet. However, with this pair of New Balances a GORE-TEX membrane is there to protect the shiny white upper from mud and rain.

Mizuno Wave Mujin TL GTX

The Mizuno Wave Mujin comes jam-packed with functional features. A GORE-TEX upper, high-traction Michelin soles, sturdy ripstop nylon, Mizuno Wave cushioning... this outdoor-ready shoe has the lot.

Suicoke PEPPER-evab

Possibly the coziest shoe on this list, these slip-on Suicokes have a padded upper to ensure that your feet stay warm in the winter. Meanwhile, an eVent lining ensures that they stay dry.

HOKA Anacapa Low GTX

One of HOKA's many outdoor-ready models, the Anacapa Low is adept for casual use on hiking trails or as a highly-cushioned everyday shoe. The model comes with lightweight leather certified by the Leather Working Group and features recycled polyester in the mesh, collar, and laces.

Norse Projects Arktisk Lace-Up Runner Sneakers

A sleek, minimal shoe that doubles down on functionality, this pair of Norse Projects sneakers comes with a Hydro Guard membrane that provides it with complete water and wind protection

La Sportiva Wildcat 2.0 GTX

The second edition of La Sportiva's Wildcat sneaker is every bit as rugged and aggressive as it looks. The trail running shoe comes with a waterproof GORE-TEX® lining and a deep-rigged outsole to ensure comfort and stability on rough trails.

Salomon XT-6 GTX

Giving Salomon's signature trail running sneakers an extra hit of functionality, these come wrapped in a GORE-TEX membrane. The rest of the shoe has all the practical features that have made the XT-6 so popular, like a full-length Agile Chassis System and dual-density EVA cushioning.

adidas Terrex AX4 GORE-TEX

Part of adidas' outdoor-focused Terrex line, this sneaker brings together the lightweight feel of a trail-running shoe with the stability of a hiking boot. The highly functional shoe also has a Continental™ Rubber sole for grip on all terrains and a GORE-TEX upper to keep your socks dry no matter the weather.

On Cloudwander Waterproof

Utilizing its signature Swiss engineering, the Cloudwander blends the agility of On’s trail running models with the comfort of its hiking boots to create an all-around outdoor performance sneaker.

Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX

Arriving from the sportswear giant Nike, this sneaker is made for the trails with a waterproof GORE-TEX upper, grippy traction sole, and cushioned midsole. As is written on the midsole, you should: "Just do it, reason not required."

Moncler x Salehe Bembury Trailgrip Grain Sneakers

Bringing his signature fingerprint motif to a range of outdoor-ready styles, Salehe Bembury created a full utilitarian uniform for his collaboration with Moncler. This included a new take on the Trailgrip with a special Vibram MEGAGRIP rubber compound, embroidered ballistic nylon upper, and a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane.

MOON BOOT Mtrack Polar Boots

Although not fully waterproof, these water-resistant shoes will have you covered on cold, rainy days. The padded boot comes with fully sealed seams, a flexible TPU midsole, and a rubber tread outsole designed to ensure optimal grip.

