The Grass Is Greener on Loewe's Side

The grass is always greener on Loewe's side, or however the old saying goes.

For Loewe's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, creative director Jonathan Anderson visualizes the Spanish fashion house's apparel and accessories in full bloom.

From fresh sprouts to full-grown bushes, grass blades blossom freely on Loewe's SS23 branded woven handbags, transitional longline coats, and even casual sneakers , underscoring the collection's "botanical experimentation," as the brand calls it.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 17

Loewe SS23 sees Anderson juxtapose the worlds of natural and digital, fresh and worn, and perfection and flaws, fusing the different elements through Loewe's experimental design language.

Though untouched to you, Loewe's button tops and trousers evince excessive wrinkles, emphasizing a sense of newness straight from your laundry basket.

On the other hand, the collection's more technical pieces like maxi raincoats, baggy bungee-cord boots, and puffer sneakers take on a playful image furthered through vibrant color palettes and eccentric design techniques.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 6

Loewe's SS23 leather trench furthers the same whimsical practicality, where your everyday must-haves like your phone charger and headphones literally remain by your side (well, the right side of your coat, that is).

A blast from the label's FW22 past, Loewe revives the distressed jean sneaker. The latest collection embraces the frayed, patchwork footwear concept not only as SS23 kicks but slip-on sandals too.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 7

Whether further dramatizing trompe l'oeil or cracking eggs with its heels, the poetic genius of Loewe never ceases to amaze me, and its SS23 menswear offerings serves as yet another impressive collection for the books.

Allergy-prone stylers may appreciate the imaginative vision of Loewe SS23, especially as they take on the season in their bushy denim without a sneeze to stop them.