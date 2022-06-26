Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Grass Is Greener on Loewe's Side

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 7

The grass is always greener on Loewe's side, or however the old saying goes.

For Loewe's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, creative director Jonathan Anderson visualizes the Spanish fashion house's apparel and accessories in full bloom.

From fresh sprouts to full-grown bushes, grass blades blossom freely on Loewe's SS23 branded woven handbags, transitional longline coats, and even casual sneakers , underscoring the collection's "botanical experimentation," as the brand calls it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 17

Loewe SS23 sees Anderson juxtapose the worlds of natural and digital, fresh and worn, and perfection and flaws, fusing the different elements through Loewe's experimental design language.

Though untouched to you, Loewe's button tops and trousers evince excessive wrinkles, emphasizing a sense of newness straight from your laundry basket.

On the other hand, the collection's more technical pieces like maxi raincoats, baggy bungee-cord boots, and puffer sneakers take on a playful image furthered through vibrant color palettes and eccentric design techniques.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 6

Loewe's SS23 leather trench furthers the same whimsical practicality, where your everyday must-haves like your phone charger and headphones literally remain by your side (well, the right side of your coat, that is).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A blast from the label's FW22 past, Loewe revives the distressed jean sneaker. The latest collection embraces the frayed, patchwork footwear concept not only as SS23 kicks but slip-on sandals too.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 7

Whether further dramatizing trompe l'oeil or cracking eggs with its heels, the poetic genius of Loewe never ceases to amaze me, and its SS23 menswear offerings serves as yet another impressive collection for the books.

Allergy-prone stylers may appreciate the imaginative vision of Loewe SS23, especially as they take on the season in their bushy denim without a sneeze to stop them.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniFussbett Sandals Navy
$500.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
retrosuperfuture x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Teddy Black Sunglasses
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • Proenza Schouler at LOEWE Is Not a Question of Talent, It’s One of Time
  • Flattening a Signature LOEWE Sneaker to Pirouette Perfection
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now