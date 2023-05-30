Loro Piana Announces Its Latest Collab With Team Europe For The 2023 Ryder Cup

Some things in life just make sense. Peanut butter and jelly. Salt and pepper. Myself and waiting to watch a popular TV series until its last season (I’m still trying to understand the hype for this Kendall Roy fellow).

Despite my lack of pop-TV currency, I do know that quiet luxury has taken over fashion since the beginning of Succession’s final season in March. Now, we see the trend pervade into all facets of culture, transitioning from the small screen to the links. Leading the charge, “low-key luxury” brand Loro Piana is tapped to design uniforms for Team Europe in this year’s Ryder Cup.

Loro Piana Loro Piana

As the most prestigious team competition in men’s professional golf, the biennial event returns on September 25 to the famous Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Featuring two teams of 12 representing the United States and Europe, this classic tournament is golf’s all-star game, bringing out the best players and most upscale attendees from both regions.

Given that a nice round of 18 is undoubtedly the most popular pass time amongst one-percenters, it only makes sense that the historic Italian Maision is outfitting Team Europe for one of the biggest weekends in golf.

Since beginning the partnership in 2016, Loro Piana has used the Ryder Cup as an “open-air laboratory” to test its fabrics in an environment that differs from the typical boardroom setting you’d expect to see its garments. While with each iteration, the renowned fashion label aims to bring its signature design style to sportswear, this year, the focus is on setting a new standard for tailoring in the golf world.

With heightened attention to functionality and comfort, Team Europe’s 2023 uniforms are engineered for the needed torque and finesse utilized when executing precise fade shots or navigating tricky bunkers. Featured in tones that mix elements of Italy, the European Team Flag, and Loro Piana’s emblematic subtlety, this latest line of uniforms is peak old-money aesthetic, completely leaning into the “money talks, wealth whispers,” aphorism.

As par for the course– anybody, anybody?– these exclusive button-ups are only available for team members and those lucky enough to visit the Loro Piana boutique setup in Rome during the Ryder Cup’s competition days– finance bros eat your heart out.

Loro Piana Loro Piana

Whether you're watching the world’s best golfers flex on the back nine, or still reeling from the Succession series finale, Loro Piana's continued collaboration with Team Europe for the Ryder Cup further cements the stay of quiet luxury.