Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Loro Piana Announces Its Latest Collab With Team Europe For The 2023 Ryder Cup

in StyleWords By Jason Meggyesy
Sign up to never miss a drop

Some things in life just make sense. Peanut butter and jelly. Salt and pepper. Myself and waiting to watch a popular TV series until its last season (I’m still trying to understand the hype for this Kendall Roy fellow).

Despite my lack of pop-TV currency, I do know that quiet luxury has taken over fashion since the beginning of Succession’s final season in March. Now, we see the trend pervade into all facets of culture, transitioning from the small screen to the links. Leading the charge, “low-key luxury” brand Loro Piana is tapped to design uniforms for Team Europe in this year’s Ryder Cup.

loro_1
Loro Piana
loro_2
Loro Piana

As the most prestigious team competition in men’s professional golf, the biennial event returns on September 25 to the famous Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Featuring two teams of 12 representing the United States and Europe, this classic tournament is golf’s all-star game, bringing out the best players and most upscale attendees from both regions.

Given that a nice round of 18 is undoubtedly the most popular pass time amongst one-percenters, it only makes sense that the historic Italian Maision is outfitting Team Europe for one of the biggest weekends in golf.

Since beginning the partnership in 2016, Loro Piana has used the Ryder Cup as an “open-air laboratory” to test its fabrics in an environment that differs from the typical boardroom setting you’d expect to see its garments. While with each iteration, the renowned fashion label aims to bring its signature design style to sportswear, this year, the focus is on setting a new standard for tailoring in the golf world.

With heightened attention to functionality and comfort, Team Europe’s 2023 uniforms are engineered for the needed torque and finesse utilized when executing precise fade shots or navigating tricky bunkers. Featured in tones that mix elements of Italy, the European Team Flag, and Loro Piana’s emblematic subtlety, this latest line of uniforms is peak old-money aesthetic, completely leaning into the “money talks, wealth whispers,” aphorism.

As par for the course– anybody, anybody?– these exclusive button-ups are only available for team members and those lucky enough to visit the Loro Piana boutique setup in Rome during the Ryder Cup’s competition days– finance bros eat your heart out.

loro_4
Loro Piana
loro_3
Loro Piana

Whether you're watching the world’s best golfers flex on the back nine, or still reeling from the Succession series finale, Loro Piana's continued collaboration with Team Europe for the Ryder Cup further cements the stay of quiet luxury.

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    YEEZYs Are Bigger Than Ye

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jae Tips' Saucony Collab Is Now Savage-Certified

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacquemus' Latest Nike Collab Isn't Quite What We Expected

    Sneakers
  • brit pop feature Stone Island blur burberry

    Stone Island, Kate Moss & Blur: How Britpop Brought Casuals Style to the Masses

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Billie Eilish's Style Critics Are "F*@king Bozos"

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    We've Taken Saucony's ProGrid Triumph 4 Back to The 2000s

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023