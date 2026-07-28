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The Ultimate Tote? A Loro Piana Tote

Written by Chris Erik Thomas in Style

There’s no bag more ubiquitous than the tote. Its perfect simplicity is why you can find some version of it everywhere, from mass-market retailers to major fashion labels to corporate events stuffed with sponsored goodies. But with this ubiquity comes a sense of blandness — most totes do little more than stitch together a few pieces of cotton canvas, attach a handle, and maybe include a pocket to slip your phone into (if you’re lucky). You don’t need to rock the boat with the tote. At least, not usually.

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The Loro Piana Heddle Tote is a far fresher take on the classic bag from the label’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. The tote looks like a responsible older brother to the similarly boxy Dior Book tote and is pure luxury through to its very name: a heddle is an integral part of a loom used to guide and separate threads (extremely on-brand for a maison known for its fabric production).

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In what feels like a literal ocean’s worth of shlubby, shapeless tote bags, Loro Piana’s Heddle hits different. It’s refreshing to see a luxury take on the world’s most ubiquitous bag that doesn't try to shake up the formula, but perfects it: great fabrics like cotton canvas, cashmere, silk, and leather trim, plus luxe textures like Irish tweed, equals one stunningly simple bag. 

And say what you will about quiet luxury, but the complete lack of logos on the Heddle is a welcome salve after seeing far too many branded tote bags.  

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Every element of the bag is giving “white-glove doorman” in all the best ways, which is exactly what you’d expect from a tote that retails for upwards of $3,900. And really, what else would you expect? 

It's essentially a law of nature at this point that if you take an object (no matter how bland) and give it a Loro Piana spin, you’re guaranteed to see something exquisite.

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Chris Erik Thomas

Chris Erik Thomas covers all things style, art, and culture. He previously worked as the digital editor at Art Düsseldorf for two editions of the fair, and his writing has appeared in Fantastic Man, ARTnews, The Art Newspaper, and numerous other publications. When he's not writing professionally, he can be found hunched over his phone typing Letterboxd reviews after seeing a film, performatively reading on public transit, or talking about his favorite cocktail bars.

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