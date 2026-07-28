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This Isn’t Normal Nike Dunk Heat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's new Dunk Low sneakers bring a different kind of heat to rotations.

The "Saffron Quartz" skate shoe features quality leather uppers, dressed in hot colorblocking inspired by New Mexico's hatch chile. Specifically, Nike has painted the shoe's panels with green, beige, and yellow, referencing the chili pepper's heat progression, which goes from mild to scorching.

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Nike SB knows how to nail a theme, having designed great Halloween skate shoes, trippy Dunks for 4/20, and even nice matcha-flavored sneakers with Yuto Horigome. But what sets the brand's efforts apart from others is the intention behind the drops, like ensuring the "Saffron Quartz" sneakers drop right during hatch chile season.

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Hatch chile harvests typically kicks off in July and lasts until about October, with August being the best time to get the freshest and greenest ones. Funny enough, Nike SB's Dunks are expected to release on the brand's website starting July 31. And more to come in August.

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New Mexico is expected to get first dibs on the sneaker, and rightfully so. Hatch chile peppers are grown only in the state's Hatch Valley. If it comes from anywhere else, it ain't a hatch chile pepper!

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But the Nike SB Dunks get a pass, though. Its spicy design is so good, it might as well be homegrown.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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