This Isn’t Normal Nike Dunk Heat

Nike SB's new Dunk Low sneakers bring a different kind of heat to rotations.

The "Saffron Quartz" skate shoe features quality leather uppers, dressed in hot colorblocking inspired by New Mexico's hatch chile. Specifically, Nike has painted the shoe's panels with green, beige, and yellow, referencing the chili pepper's heat progression, which goes from mild to scorching.

Nike SB knows how to nail a theme, having designed great Halloween skate shoes, trippy Dunks for 4/20, and even nice matcha-flavored sneakers with Yuto Horigome. But what sets the brand's efforts apart from others is the intention behind the drops, like ensuring the "Saffron Quartz" sneakers drop right during hatch chile season.

Hatch chile harvests typically kicks off in July and lasts until about October, with August being the best time to get the freshest and greenest ones. Funny enough, Nike SB's Dunks are expected to release on the brand's website starting July 31. And more to come in August.

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New Mexico is expected to get first dibs on the sneaker, and rightfully so. Hatch chile peppers are grown only in the state's Hatch Valley. If it comes from anywhere else, it ain't a hatch chile pepper!

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But the Nike SB Dunks get a pass, though. Its spicy design is so good, it might as well be homegrown.

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