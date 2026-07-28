Vans’ Plush “Birkenstock” Mules Are Skate Shoes Gone Soft

Mules were supposed to be a passing trend. A brief moment of fun before everyone went back to their usual rotation. Yet somehow, they’re still here, and honestly, it’s not hard to see why.

Just look at Vans new tonal Harbor Mule

The latest Harbor Mule VR3 proves Vans understands exactly why the silhouette has stuck around. It takes everything people love about a good mule, the effortless slip-on shape, the comfort-first attitude, the “I didn’t try too hard” energy, and gives it the brand’s unmistakable skate-inspired twist.

In an era of sneaker hybrids, there’s something oddly satisfying about a shoe that refuses to overcomplicate things. No laces to fuss with, no unnecessary drama, just a pair you can throw on and get moving.

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The chunky shape and relaxed construction make it feel less like a compromise and more like a deliberate choice. Something Vans has been mastering for decades now.

Mules have become the ultimate off-duty sneaker alternative, sitting somewhere between a house shoe and an everyday essential. Yes, some people will think you’re rocking slippers but they just don’t get it. Vans’ Harbor Mule is another reminder that convenience doesn’t have to come at the expense of style.

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You can count on the fact that mules aren’t going anywhere, and we’re not exactly mad about it.

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