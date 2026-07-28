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A Nike Skate Slip-on So Simple, It’s Stylish

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's Janoski sneaker was already good. Without laces, it's still good, but even more effortless.

As far as design goes, the Janoski+ Slip sneaker keeps things super simple, offering soft suede uppers, an embroidered Swoosh on the side, and minimalist stitching elsewhere. And you can't see it, but it also has Air Zoom cushioning in its soles.

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And it comes in quiet colorways, like "Summit White," which slip perfectly into daily rotations.

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Nike SB loves to get adventurous with its drops, having released velvet-covered Janoskis and even patchwork versions in the past. But as the old saying goes, there is beauty in simplicity, truly. And the simple skate slip-on is where it's at.

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Priced at $90, the Nike SB Janoski+ Slip sneaker is now up for grabs in the "Summit White" colorway on the brand's website.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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