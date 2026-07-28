A Nike Skate Slip-on So Simple, It’s Stylish

Nike SB's Janoski sneaker was already good. Without laces, it's still good, but even more effortless.

As far as design goes, the Janoski+ Slip sneaker keeps things super simple, offering soft suede uppers, an embroidered Swoosh on the side, and minimalist stitching elsewhere. And you can't see it, but it also has Air Zoom cushioning in its soles.

And it comes in quiet colorways, like "Summit White," which slip perfectly into daily rotations.

Nike SB loves to get adventurous with its drops, having released velvet-covered Janoskis and even patchwork versions in the past. But as the old saying goes, there is beauty in simplicity, truly. And the simple skate slip-on is where it's at.

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Priced at $90, the Nike SB Janoski+ Slip sneaker is now up for grabs in the "Summit White" colorway on the brand's website.

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