Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Bags Are Just Really Pretty

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Perhaps the most radical bagmaking in the history of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line has gone down during Pharrell’s brief tenure as the line's head. In just over two years on the job, LV’s creative director of men’s has pulled off stunts that range from a $1 million crocodile leather duffle to a monogrammed lobster. At his seasonal fashion shows, it's become customary for models to wheel out elaborate monogrammed trunks as a show of luxury muscle.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This makes Williams’ new leather goods line, LV Touch, so distinct. The difference is in the touch, not the look.

Shop Men's Bags

These grained calfskin leather bags are defined not by branding but by high-grade leather tastefully accented only by useful details: a metal-riveted suede front pocket and a V-shaped carabiner wink to Pharrell’s ongoing workwear fascination without interrupting the clean lines at play. And, on the Steamer 30 model, a Birkin-style front strap lends an additional element of subtle elegance. The resulting bags are simply quite pretty.

However, what’s most striking is what the bags don’t feature. 

Louis Vuitton
1 / 3

There’s not one monogram print or wild exotic leather to be found here, straying from patterns established by Pharrell's prior accessory designs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And there’s certainly no diamond-encrusted padlocks or seven-figure price tags; the leather LV Touch bags are priced between $3,400 and $6,750. This is still a fair bit higher than Louis Vuitton's signature Neverfull and CarryAll totes, mind you — typical retail prices: $2,000-$,3000 — reflecting the air of grandeur that these things are aiming to achieve.

Price aside, the French fashion house’s bean counters needn’t be worried about this quieter form of bagmaking being overlooked.

For one, consumers are increasingly more interested in buying functional, well-made goods than being sold a dream, as has been reported in exhaustive detail with data to back it up. And perhaps more crucially, a campaign with actor (and Dua Lipa fiancé) Callum Turner and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham promises a high-profile launch for these otherwise low-key bags.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Bowling Alley Is the New Afterparty
  • Louis Vuitton & Jude Bellingham Formalize Their Friendship (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Up Close With Pharrell & NIGO's Future-Classic Louis Vuitton Collection (EXCLUSIVE)
  • First Look: Louis Vuitton's First-Class Paris-to-India Connection
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Chocolatey-Sweet Skate Shoe Is Also Krooked AF
  • Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Bags Are Just Really Pretty
  • Nike Turned Its Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Into a Tasteful Seaweed Salad
  • A GORE-TEX adidas Icon With Class
  • These Are the Best Shoes of 2025
  • Nike’s Cracked Krampus-Themed Dunk Skate Shoe Is Terrifyingly Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now