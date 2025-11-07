Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Bags Are Just Really Pretty

Perhaps the most radical bagmaking in the history of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line has gone down during Pharrell’s brief tenure as the line's head. In just over two years on the job, LV’s creative director of men’s has pulled off stunts that range from a $1 million crocodile leather duffle to a monogrammed lobster. At his seasonal fashion shows, it's become customary for models to wheel out elaborate monogrammed trunks as a show of luxury muscle.

This makes Williams’ new leather goods line, LV Touch, so distinct. The difference is in the touch, not the look.

These grained calfskin leather bags are defined not by branding but by high-grade leather tastefully accented only by useful details: a metal-riveted suede front pocket and a V-shaped carabiner wink to Pharrell’s ongoing workwear fascination without interrupting the clean lines at play. And, on the Steamer 30 model, a Birkin-style front strap lends an additional element of subtle elegance. The resulting bags are simply quite pretty.

However, what’s most striking is what the bags don’t feature.

There’s not one monogram print or wild exotic leather to be found here, straying from patterns established by Pharrell's prior accessory designs.

And there’s certainly no diamond-encrusted padlocks or seven-figure price tags; the leather LV Touch bags are priced between $3,400 and $6,750. This is still a fair bit higher than Louis Vuitton's signature Neverfull and CarryAll totes, mind you — typical retail prices: $2,000-$,3000 — reflecting the air of grandeur that these things are aiming to achieve.

Price aside, the French fashion house’s bean counters needn’t be worried about this quieter form of bagmaking being overlooked.

For one, consumers are increasingly more interested in buying functional, well-made goods than being sold a dream, as has been reported in exhaustive detail with data to back it up. And perhaps more crucially, a campaign with actor (and Dua Lipa fiancé) Callum Turner and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham promises a high-profile launch for these otherwise low-key bags.

