Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Is Here — Yes, That Million-Dollar One

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

The moment has arrived: Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Speedy is here.

PJ Tucker recently posted a photo dump on Instagram, revealing the bag's launch. Amongst the swipes of 'fit pics and iced-out jewelry, the Los Angeles Clippers player also shared an apparent screenshot of a private Louis Vuitton Millionaire Speedy product page labeled "for internal use only."

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton bag isn't on the brand's website (I checked). But it appears to be available to "phriends" or those tight with Pharrell and the luxury house right now.

Judging by the screen grab, the Louis Vuitton Millionaire Speedy bag is offered on a made-to-order basis in five bold color options, including rouge (red), vert (green), bleu (blue,) and marron (brown).

Pictured was that unmistakable yellow iteration that Pharrell carried everywhere during Paris Fashion Week. Murse god Jacob Elordi has one, too (of course).

Crocodile leather dressed in Louis Vuitton's iconic monogram takes over the Millionaire Speedy bag's exterior, while gold hardware and diamond pendants round off the luxury accessory.

As revealed over the summer, Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Millionaire Speedy carries a fat $1,000,000 price tag. "Millionaire" isn't just a name in this case.

Earlier this year, Pharrell revealed the Millionaire Speedy bags would come with a pair of Millionaire sunglasses. I wonder if that's still the case. After all, Skateboard P helped design the timeless sunglasses with NIGO and Marc Jacobs in the early 2000s.

Millionaire shades accompanying the $1 million Millionaire Speedy purchased by — what I'd assume to be — millionaires. Sounds fitting.

In June, Pharrell Williams made his Louis Vuitton debut, putting on a star-studded menswear presentation for the Spring/Summer 2024 season. Ahead of the show, LV's new man-in-charge previewed some SS24 pieces, including those Speedy handbags.

In addition to the Millionaire, Pharrell also presented a Speedy made of buttery leather versus Louis Vuitton's traditional canvas, as seen on the billionaire mogul Rihanna and basketball legend LeBron James.

Drawing inspiration from New York's Canal Street handbags, the updated Speedy bag collapses due to its new supple vibe and won't be on display in the Louis Vuitton stores. "You have to go in the back, like you would on Canal Street," Pharrell said in an interview.

"You gone have to pay for it, too."

That was back in June. Now nearing the end of 2023, we're inching closer and closer to the arrival of Spring/Summer 2024 collections, Pharrell's Louis Vuitton included. And those Speedy bags appear to be the appetizers to the main course.

Though, I'd argue the bag is the lead character of the drop-off. I mean, look at all of the buttery buzz it's made.

