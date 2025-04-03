Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG

Only a few fashion items, like tan UGG boots, gaucho trousers, and Louis Vuitton's Speedy bag, are instantly clockable as touchstones of 2000s fashion. Now, halfway through the 2020s, two out of three of those items are well into their comeback era (sorry, gauchos).

The Speedy bag has especially been reinvigorated by TikTok, where users share vintage Louis Vuitton Speedy comeups sourced from around the secondhand world, a trend fueled by hype around the Speedy bags envisioned by Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director, Pharrell.

Louis Vuitton’s Speedy 30 bag has, like all longstanding luxury accessories, experienced various ebbs and flows in popularity since it was created in 1930. OG "It" girl Audrey Hepburn loved the Speedy, originally known as the “Express,” so much that she convinced Louis Vuitton to create a smaller version, now called the Speedy 25.

Almost 100 years later, all flavors of the Speedy have been heavily favored by many a modern "It" girl. Famous fashionistas from Jackie O to Paris Hilton have all added to the storied history of the Speedy bag.

But the Speedy's most recent resurgence can be traced to Pharrell, the most modern fashionista of them all.

The Louis Vuitton Speedy P9, a reconceptualized version of the classic Speedy, debuted in Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 LV menswear collection. The colorful carryall was an immediate hit among the rich, famous and anyone else who buys $10,000 handbags: Jacob Elordi, LeBron James, and Rihanna all began sporting Pharrell's poppy duffle-style bag and never really stopped.

The flashy P9 reinvigorated the classic Speedy shape with richly toned leathers that flipped the script on the classic LV monogram.

But it's also so exclusive that the P9 isn't singularly capable of maintaining the heat that it generates. Though it was one of 2024's buzziest bags, the Louis Vuitton Speedy P9, in all its beautifully soft calfskin glory, retails for $10,000 and up.

Louis Vuitton also doubled down on the budding allure of the Speedy bag with 2024's Speedy Soft, made of a supple Empreinte (embossed) leather. Basically, it's a standard Speedy with some sizable slouch that costs twice the price.

And for the real heads, Pharrell also devised a fittingly dubbed "Millionaire" Speedy bag that costs, yes, $1 million.

No harm, no foul, though, because Speedy lovers with budgets are more than content to stick to the original. And I do mean original.

As many purse enthusiasts online have pointed out, Pharrell's P9 Speedy may have reinvigorated the popularity of LV's classic Speedy bag but the P9's price is a prime barrier to entry.

Some are already plotting to get the bag 10 years from now when it "hits the pre-loved market."

That's a bit dramatic, sure, but it does align with the recent trend of vintage Speedy bags soaking in the P9's influential allure.

In fact, most of TikTok's growing Speedy community is opting for perfectly patinaed versions of secondhand Louis Vuitton Speedy bags.

Even brand-new LV Speedy bags are cheaper than the P9 but vintage bags are a fraction of even that price, and they come with years of character from the jump.

The Speedy ain't broke but Pharrell did fix it. And, in doing so, he created two separate genres of LV bag enjoyer.