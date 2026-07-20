The Best Way to Wear Louis Vuitton’s “Vans?” Chanel Jeans

It was ASAP Rocky who, in 2012, uttered these prescient lines: “Never met a motherfucker fresh like me / All these motherfuckers wanna dress like me.”

Well… 14 years, 3 kids, and 1 power-coupling with Rihanna later, he’s still not wrong. Consider the slick look Rocky wore ahead of attending the 2026 World Cup finale as proof.

Seen outside of his New York hotel, Rocky rocked both the viral red Louis Vuitton “Vans” — a high-luxury crocodile skin take on the skate sneaker that even caught Vans off guard — and Chanel’s Pre-Fall/Winter 2026 carpenter jeans, a subtle but sublime remix of a menswear classic (remember Chanel doesn’t officially make menswear… yet).

The combination of the two very of-the-moment luxury statement pieces, paired with a crisp white tee (another Highsnob obsession) and a neck ache-level of thick, iced-out chains shows exactly why his style has become just as central as his (admittedly sparse) musical output.

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No other rapper is as tapped into not just what’s hot (or soon-to-be) in the fashion industry, but finds a way to filter any piece into his wardrobe without breaking a sweat. This level of effortlessness and authenticity can’t be taught, and that’s why paying attention to whatever Rocky deigns to wear feels a bit like watching a well-dressed psychic get to work.

Rocky’s prescience in uncovering and elevating luxury’s most interesting new pieces confirms why he’s still the “Fashion Killa.”

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