The LV x Murakami Drop Where Everything’s Denim — Beach Chairs Included!

More than 200 items have already been released as part of Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami’s huge 2025 collection. But there’s still lots more to come.

Twenty years after their first collaboration, a pioneering artist-luxury crossover, the duo is back in a big way. Two huge drops already under their multi-color monogrammed belt, and it’s time for Louis Vuitton x Murakami "Chapter Three."

The third and final chapter of the collection focuses on Murakami’s smiling cherry motif, but it's rendered even glossier and more colorful than the first time around. This is thanks to a new 3D printing technique used by LV on its most iconic designs (such as The Speedy, The Alma and The Side Trunk).

Cherries are the main motif across the over-70-item drop, including on what Louis Vuitton calls the “blue denim capsule.” Yes, that’s a capsule collection within a capsule collection, such is the vastness of this Louis Vuitton x Murakami release.

It’s a wide-ranging spread of denim-made creations available in this third drop. Classic Louis Vuitton luggage and wallets get the monogram denim treatment but so do more obscure items, like a fold-out beach chain and a matching fan.

This last hurrah for Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami’s 2025 return, the third chapter of the multi-drop collaboration, will be released worldwide on May 22. And as has become customary with the first two releases, it also arrives with a Zendaya photoshoot.

