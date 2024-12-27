Louis Vuitton's Zendaya-Approved Takashi Murakami Collab Is Huge. Here's Everything to Know

It's not fair to say that Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami's 2025 collaboration is the biggest of the year, given that we're still in 2024. But gosh, doesn't it already feel like it?

Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami's landmark 2005 collection was one of fashion's great artist-luxury crossover moments and it's hard to imagine the 2025 collection falling flat.

I mean, just look at the scale! The first drop comprises over 150 items ranging from bags and sneakers to trunks and fine jewelry, and is modeled by Louis Vuitton ambassador Zendaya.

Pretty good start to 2025, you must admit.

As such, we've collected all of the imagery from Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami 2025 for your viewing pleasure.

When is LV x Murakami releasing? Why January 1 via Louis Vuitton's website, where you can already subscribe for updates ahead of the release date. As you can see, it's pretty far-reaching for being only the first drop.

Emphasizing the rainbow-hued monogram designed by Murakami for Louis Vuitton all of two decades ago, the debut LV x Murakami 2025 offering is a mélange of greatest hits and Y2K favorites.

You have classic LV trunks, of course, but also charms aplenty, ensuring that more casual consumers have something to aspire to while the demands of more discerning LV clientele are simultaneously fulfilled.

Come March 2025, anyone not content with the first drop will likely find something up their alley with the second collection, which will focus on Murakami's cherry blossom pattern.