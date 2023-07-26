Sign up to never miss a drop
Get Set For LVMH's Fashion Olympics

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

LVMH has revealed details of a megabucks deal that brings together the French luxury conglomerate and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on July 24 that will see the LVMH become a “premium partner” for both events.

The deal (which is reported to be worth around €150 million) will see some of LVMH's biggest fashion labels like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Berluti design non-performance attire for competing French athletes.

Typically, LVMH has all bases covered. Celebratory drinks throughout the games will be supplied by Möet Hennessy, while Chaumet, the high-end jewelry label LVMH acquired in 2012, will take charge of all Olympic silverware.

I suppose if there's one thing we can guarantee of the Paris 2024, it’s that it’ll be boujee AF at the very least.

“This unprecedented partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will contribute to heightening the appeal of France around the world,” said Arnault following the announcement. “It was only natural that LVMH and its Maisons be part of this exceptional international event.”

“Sports is a tremendous source of inspiration for our Maisons, which will unite creative excellence and athletic performance by contributing their savoir-faire and bold innovation to this extraordinary celebration.”

Of course, LVMH working within the realms of sport isn’t entirely new. Only last month Carlos Alcaraz became the newest member of Louis Vuitton’s ever-growing sporting family.

Last year Tiffany & Co. designed trophies for Formula 1, the NBA, and even revamped NFL's Vince Lombardi trophy, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have appeared in multiple LV campaigns.

The LVMH x Olympics deal, though, hits different. It’s more grandeur than a one-off collection or an ambassador reveal. It's a piece of sporting history and who better to than LVMH and its 75-strong armada of luxury labels) to be at the helm? I'll wait.

