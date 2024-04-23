This Year's LVMH Prize Is a Largely European Affair

The eight finalists for this year’s LVMH Prize have been revealed, with all but one based out of central Europe.

Duran Lantink (Netherlands), Hodakova (Sweden), Marie Adam-Leenaerdt (Belgium), Niccolò Pasqualetti (Italy), Paolo Carzana (UK), Pauline Dujancourt (France), and Standing Ground (Ireland) have been announced as 2024’s finalists, alongside Julian Louie’s US-based label Aubero.

The winner, who will receive a grand prize of €400,000, will be decided by a panel that includes Pharrell Williams and Phoebe Philo.

The judging line-up also features names like Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Stella McCartney, Nigo, and Silvia Fendi.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since its inception back in 2014, the LVMH Prize has been won by names like Simon Porte Jacquemus, Grace Wales Bonner, Setchu, and S.S. Daley, and has become something of a holy grail for young designers.

Even the runners-up receive something not to be sniffed at in the Karl Lagerfeld Prize: a €200,000 endowment and a one-year LVMH mentorship.

The winners of both the LVMH Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize will be revealed on September 10, 2024, at an event Louis Vuitton’s Parisian HQ.