Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Year's LVMH Prize Is a Largely European Affair

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

The eight finalists for this year’s LVMH Prize have been revealed, with all but one based out of central Europe.

Duran Lantink (Netherlands), Hodakova (Sweden), Marie Adam-Leenaerdt (Belgium), Niccolò Pasqualetti (Italy), Paolo Carzana (UK), Pauline Dujancourt (France), and Standing Ground (Ireland) have been announced as 2024’s finalists, alongside Julian Louie’s US-based label Aubero.

The winner, who will receive a grand prize of €400,000, will be decided by a panel that includes Pharrell Williams and Phoebe Philo.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The judging line-up also features names like Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Stella McCartney, Nigo, and Silvia Fendi.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since its inception back in 2014, the LVMH Prize has been won by names like Simon Porte Jacquemus, Grace Wales Bonner, Setchu, and S.S. Daley, and has become something of a holy grail for young designers.

Even the runners-up receive something not to be sniffed at in the Karl Lagerfeld Prize: a €200,000 endowment and a one-year LVMH mentorship.

The winners of both the LVMH Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize will be revealed on September 10, 2024, at an event Louis Vuitton’s Parisian HQ.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSamba OG Cardboard
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Highsnobiety x Salone del MobileMilano Shirt White/Red

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
SM
Sold out
Highsnobiety x Bar BassoVetro Cap Off-White
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The RIMOWA-Approved Young Designers Shepherding the Future of Design
  • Elevate Your Scent Game: Under-the-Radar Fragrances for the Perfume Connoisseur
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • LVMH Watch Week 2025 Doubles Down on Bling & Nostalgia
  • Kapital, Cult Japanese Clothing Brand, Quietly Joined the LVMH Family
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now