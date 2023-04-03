Meet 2023's LVMH Prize Finalists

Throughout its nine year existence, the LVMH Prize has proven to be an exemplary starting platform for a host of upcoming designers.

From Simon Porte Jacquemus and Grace Wales Bonner, to Marine Serre and last year’s winner S.S. Daley, the initiative — which offers not only a financial endowment, but also a residency inside one of LVMH’s Houses — has become a holy grail for young aspiring designers since its inception back in 2014.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, following the reveal of a 22-strong shortlist earlier this year, LVMH has announced nine finalists including the likes of Luar, Aaron Esh, Bettter, Burc Akyol, Diotima, Magliano, Paolina Russo, Quira, and Setchu.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The winner — which will be announced at the Louis Vuitton Foundation — will be chosen by a star-studded jury which includes names like Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, and Nigo, as well as LVMH VP Delphine Arnault.

“The semi-final of the tenth edition of the Prize has highlighted a great maturity in the approach and work of the designers,” said Arnault following the announcement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“Naturally, the finalists are fully engaged in dealing with environmental issues and play with the boundaries between menswear and womenswear. Their expertise, their creativity, their uniqueness and their commitment have truly impressed me,” she continued.

“I would like to thank all the Experts for their enthusiasm, their involvement and the attention they dedicated to discovering and appraising the work of the designers who took part in the semi-final.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The winners of both the LVMH Prize and the much-anticipated Karl Lagerfeld Prize will be revealed on June 7, 2023.