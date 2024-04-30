Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Deion Sanders' Prime Nike Shoes Are Back Like They Never Left

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's prime time, folks. Deion Sanders — you may also know him as Colorado's "Coach Prime" — has declared his iconic Nike Air DT Max 96 sneakers to be officially back. 

"Prime shoes take you prime place," read an Instagram post, where the effortlessly cool football legend showcased his returning Nike shoes (plus a Diamond Turf-inspired car that's not included in the upcoming release). 

Sanders' Nike Air DT Max 96 sneakers revive the classic design with some "prime time"-ready updates. For starters, the distinct "torn-up" upper is back again, achieved by layering uneven smooth textures over crisp leather foundations. 

Traditional Nike badges land on the ankle and signature midfoot strap, while a fresh "Prime" stamp takes the heel to reiterate Sanders' famed childhood nickname. 

For the finale, Sanders and Nike restore the sneaker — which lands on June 14 at Nike — in one of its most unforgettable colorways. The Nike Air DT Max 96 returns in that familiar black and white arrangement, joined by slight hints of gold, or "Varsity Maize," as Nike calls it. 

Sanders and Nike rekindled their relationship in 2023 after parting ways in the early 2000s. The two wasted no time in teasing their upcoming projects, previewing a few Coach Prime retro shoes like the Nike Air DT Max 96.

Following a debut in 1996, the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 model would see a few re-releases in its lifetime, including a drop in 2018. Now, six years later (and after an MLB moment), the prime-time sneakers are coming in hot again this summer.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
