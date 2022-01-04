Manastash Winter 2021 is Fleece Heaven on Earth

January's bitter cold has arrived, and nothing quite says battling temperatures like a trusted fleece – Manastash Winter 2021 got the memo, with a stacked delivery of options to tackle the colder season.

Winter is the season to cosplay as a sheep. Think about it. Sure, animal prints are the standard for nature-meets-fashion, some choose to wear furs, yet it's the sheep we emulate for peak protection and coziness – The true Gorpcore legend.

Many brands have tried their hand at creating the best of the best, and everyone has their favorites. Some worthy mentions; Carhartt WIP, Patagonia, Snow Peak, and Nike's oversized Swoosh fuzzies. Of course, Manastash's new iterations also belong on the list.

The outerwear brand, established in Seattle in 1993, can claim fleecing expertise without argument, as its Winter 2021 collection speaks volumes.

Taking the lead is the boa fleece Gorilla Jacket. The flagship product comes in two original early 2000s archival print finishes, alongside the updated version, which features Hemp Cotton Ripstop patches and contemporary color palettes.

Where the Bigfoot Jacket is concerned, a soft, shaggy fleece has been applied across a pullover, full-zip jacket, and dipped-neck zipped sweater. Again, a palette of grey, brown, and black creates a series of super-wearable options.

The final piece of fleece in the armory is the Wasatch Jacket II, the warmest of them all, thanks to its Polartec 200 fabric.

You can shop Manatash Winter 2021 now via Manatash and Working Class Heroes.