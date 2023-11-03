These Bucket Hats Have Evolved for Fall & Winter

The bucket hat is an unquestioned summer staple. As well as its sun-shielding properties, it's also a king of casual, ready-to-be styled with pretty much everything under the — you guessed it — sun. Unfortunately, though, fall and winter weather doesn't really work with canvas, leaving your head the wrong kind of chilled.

Enter — the winterized bucket hat.

Dressing this universally loved headwear item in fall and winter-ready materials, whether it be wool, fleece, or corduroy, is a stroke of genius, and bucket hats for the cold are one of our favorite things around right now.

Shop 10 of the best bucket hats for fall and winter below.

Carhartt WIP Prentis Bucket Hat

Prentis Bucket Hat $75 Carhartt WIP Buy at Highsnobiety

The warmth provided by fleece jackets is well documented, so Carhartt WIP took things further and added fluffy fleece to a bucket hat.

JiyongKim Cotton-Blend Bucket Hat

In order to get the faded black finish on this hat, the team at JiyongKim has to leave it out for five months in the sun. It's a lengthy process but it's worth it.

Jacquemus Le Bob Neve

Le Bob Neve $220 Jacquemus Buy at Highsnobiety

Jacquemus doesn't just offer fluffy bucket hats, it has a whole matching uniform of fuzzy clothing — as can be seen worn above by Central Cee.

Dries Van Noten Gilly Bucket Hat

Gilly Bucket Hat $312 Dries Van Noten Buy at Luisaviaroma

Dries Van Noten has been on the fluffy bucket hat wave for a few seasons. This one is actually pretty tame compared to the ones he dropped previously.

Our Legacy Hairy Bucket Hat

Hairy Bucket Hat $165 Our Legacy Buy at Highsnobiety

For the days when your hair isn't doing its job to keep you warm, Our Legacy has a hairy bucket hat. The warmth-providing hat is made from cozy wool and alpaca-blend fabric.

Airei Distressed Knitted Silk Bucket Hat

Distressed Knitted Silk Bucket Hat $940 Airei Buy at Mr Porter

Based in Los Angeles, everything from Airei is locally made by skilled artisans. This hat comes knitted in soft silk with every loose thread carefully considered.

Kangol Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Faux Fur Bucket Hat $80 Kangol Buy at Luisaviaroma

An 80s hip-hop staple, the Kangol bucket hat has evolved into a big fluffy statement piece.

Needles Blurred Dot Bucket Hat

Blurred Dot Bucket Hat $275 Needles Buy at ssense

In an article filled with fluffy bucket hats, this might be the fluffiest of them all. The headwear piece comes with a dotted pattern but it's pretty much completely obscured due to the hairy finish.

WE11 DONE Quilted Bucket Hat

Quilted Bucket Hat $230 WE11 DONE Buy at ssense

This quilted bucket hat is not only bound to keep your head warm but it will also offer some resistance to the rain. Cold, wet days are manageable when you have one of these.

Nike Faux Fur Swoosh Bucket

Faux Fur Swoosh Bucket $38 Nike Buy at Nike

In case Nike's big cozy sherpa fleece jackets isn't enough fluff for you, the brand also has this matching bucket hat to wear with them.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.