Highsnobiety
A Paris Fashion Week Hideaway Within MANIFESTO's Labyrinth of Art & Fashion (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
MANIFESTO / JP Vaillancourt
1 / 29

MANIFESTO is back, and once again, it’s shaking up Paris Fashion Week with a heady mix of art, fashion, music, and food. Hosted by KALEIDOSCOPE and GOAT, the annual culture festival returned for its fourth edition inside the winding halls of Espace Niemeyer, gathering creative heavyweights like Kristina Nagel, Willy Chavarria, Collina Strada, and chef Mathieu Canet.

Set within the iconic UFO-like structure designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, MANIFESTO XXV unfolds like a maze of moments.

Guests weave through brutalist curves and hidden rooms, catching glimpses of video installations, fashion capsules, performances, and rotating DJ sets.

One hallway leads to a bar serving new-age French comfort food, another to Chavarria's Chicano-inspired tailoring and sculptural silhouettes, all soundtracked by everything from ambient tones to hyperpop chaos.

It’s part immersive art show, part fashion-week reset button.

The kind of place you duck into to hide away from your editors but actually find yourself absorbed in the world. Just make sure you sign up for the special festivities on MANIFESTO's website.

For the art-inclined, there were installations from David Rappeneau, Anna Uddenberg, and Issy Wood, accompanying special offerings from fashion designers like jewelry maven Stephanie D'heygere and Blondey McCoy, founder of Thames.

For those craving a further palate cleanser (or excuse to spend), GOAT’s NM3-designed gift shop delivered exclusive product drops and a curated library by Arcana Books,  the selection that rewards both performative readers and actual bookworms.

KALEIDOSCOPE has spent over 15 years turning experimental fashion and boundary-pushing art into cultural currency, and MANIFESTO is its annual Paris Fashion Week proof.

Even after the chaos of fashion week fades, the far-reaching influence of Manifesto lives on through its adventurous all-purpose intrigue.

MANIFESTO / Ophèlie Maurus
1 / 3

Because isn't fashion all about newness, anyways?

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
