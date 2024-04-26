Teddy Santis' SS24 New Balances Are Fruity As Hell

Teddy Santis’ latest New Balance sneakers are wonderfully fruity.

The third drop from his Spring/Summer 2024 New Balance collection reintroduces the 993 to the line in two vibrant colors: “Chive” and “Interstellar”. Additionally, the 990v6 also returns in a plush deconstructed camouflage hue.

Ever since he of Aimé Leon Dore took to the throne of New Balance’s exclusive Made in USA line in 2021, the resulting products have been even better (and certainly more hyped) than expected.

Of course, this was always likely going to happen considering the perpetual excitement that surrounds Santis’ ALD label. But for the hype to have lingered for almost three years is as surprising as it is impressive.

That’s not to say that Santis’ New Balances aren’t worthy of hype, because they are. But for a footwear line that’s often been described as "sneakers for non-sneakerheads", the fact that each collection is selling out faster than an Aimé Leon Dore 550 is what's most admirable.

In three years, Santis has taken NB’s Made in USA line back to basics.

His first collection, which dropped early 2022, comprised three classic Made In USA 990 silhouettes: the V1, V2, and V3, as well as a plethora of NB grey apparel, all of which put craftsmanship at the forefront.

His second capsule, less than six months later, featured the same three styles and more apparel, but in a more varied color palette. It was the same, but different.

Simply, Santis hasn’t implemented anything revolutionary during his New Balance tenure. Then again, that was never the plan.

Instead, Santis continues to make the most of the Boston label’s extensive back catalog by reintroducing storied silhouettes in the same understated way he has been doing for years – a recipe that's clearly working.