Supreme's Maison Margiela Collab Feels Inevitable

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Supreme fans have a lot to look forward to in 2024 if the brand's biggest obsessives are to be trusted (and they usually can be). To mark Supreme's 30th anniversary, Supreme and Maison Margiela are supposedly dropping a collaboration and, honestly, it's about time. 

Supreme hasn't even debuted a first look at its Spring/Summer 2024 collection and a whole handful of collaborations are already rumored.

But Margiela? That’s something to get excited for.

Mockups of Supreme x Margiela's rumored collab include co-branded Box Logo hoodies, jackets, sunglasses, skateboard decks, and even a perfume. All of them are, again, mere mockups but seem quite fitting.

It's worth pointing out that, if legit, it's more likely that Supreme's Margiela collab would include approachable sub-label MM6, which previously collaborated with The North Face — like Supreme, TNF is owned by VF Corp — and has an ongoing partnership with Salomon.

MM6 has recently focused on serious expansion, regularly hitting Paris' runways and even debuting menswear and genderless wearables only a few years ago.

With mainline Margiela's refined output, MM6 seems a better candidate for a Supreme collab.

Other alleged 2024 Supreme collaborations include not one but three Nike sneakers: one is an Air Force 1 with red details, another is a white and light blue Air Darwin that's already available online, and there's apparently also a solid little Nike boot in a camo colorway.

There are also possible collaborations with the Muppets, artist Futura, and even a mini Tetris game, all focused on Supreme's Box Logo. In early February, there was even talk of a Metal Gear Solid x Supreme collab. None of this is confirmed yet, of course.

Margiela wouldn’t be the first luxury fashion brand that the Supreme has collaborated with, of course, but it feels like the most obvious partner left on the table besides, maybe, Vivienne Westwood.

Plus, Margiela is one of the very few fashion provocateurs that haven't linked with the NYC streetwear pioneer — remember that previous Supreme collaborators include COMME des GARCONS, Junya Watanabe, Yohji Yamamoto, and even Mr. Enfants Terrible himself, Jean Paul Gaultier.

Of course, Supreme has real luxury collab chops. Its partnerships with Burberry, Pucci, and, yes, Louis Vuitton have established Supreme as the brand that can do it all.

A Margiela collab would really strengthen the argument that Supreme really is back following a strong Fall/Winter 2023 collection. And, really, it's about time.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
  Image on Highsnobiety
  Image on Highsnobiety
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

