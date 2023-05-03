In a Pair of Old Nikes, How Fast Can Mark Zuckerberg Run 5K?

Facebook overlord Mark Zuckerberg clocked a 5K personal record on April 2 during a Stanford Uni meet wearing a trusty pair of Nike Pegasus 32 – his time is quicker than you'd expect.

The 38 year old IRL alien covered the distance in 19 minutes 34 seconds, thus earning his place in the exclusive sub-20 club, a holy grail for many recreational runners.

What's most impressive about this feat isn't necessarily the time (although it is impressive, not least for a mannequin), but the fact Zuckerberg did it wearing Nike's Pegasus 32.

When the silhouette was first released in 2016, it was ear-marked as one of Nike's most forward-thinking sneakers with its lightweight outsole and meshy, breathable upper. However the following year, the Swoosh dropped its first-ever set of carbon-plated runners (i.e."Super shoes"), and the sport hasn't looked back since.

So that fact Zuckerberg, a man who was recently crowned the 16th richest billionaire on the planet by Forbes, is still rocking a pair of Pegasus 32s, a pair that are no longer even created by Nike, is something in itself and does also beg the question as to how fast he'd cover the distance in a pair of, say, Alphafly 3s?

Nevertheless, I don't want to give Zuckerberg too much credit for his time, not least because he's not even a real human and he'd likely fail a blood test if he were to post too good a time. The only thing that matters to me really is that, for now at least, I'm running 5k faster. Even if it is only by a few seconds.