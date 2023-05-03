Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

In a Pair of Old Nikes, How Fast Can Mark Zuckerberg Run 5K?

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Facebook overlord Mark Zuckerberg clocked a 5K personal record on April 2 during a Stanford Uni meet wearing a trusty pair of Nike Pegasus 32 – his time is quicker than you'd expect.

The 38 year old IRL alien covered the distance in 19 minutes 34 seconds, thus earning his place in the exclusive sub-20 club, a holy grail for many recreational runners.

What's most impressive about this feat isn't necessarily the time (although it is impressive, not least for a mannequin), but the fact Zuckerberg did it wearing Nike's Pegasus 32.

When the silhouette was first released in 2016, it was ear-marked as one of Nike's most forward-thinking sneakers with its lightweight outsole and meshy, breathable upper. However the following year, the Swoosh dropped its first-ever set of carbon-plated runners (i.e."Super shoes"), and the sport hasn't looked back since.

So that fact Zuckerberg, a man who was recently crowned the 16th richest billionaire on the planet by Forbes, is still rocking a pair of Pegasus 32s, a pair that are no longer even created by Nike, is something in itself and does also beg the question as to how fast he'd cover the distance in a pair of, say, Alphafly 3s?

Nevertheless, I don't want to give Zuckerberg too much credit for his time, not least because he's not even a real human and he'd likely fail a blood test if he were to post too good a time. The only thing that matters to me really is that, for now at least, I'm running 5k faster. Even if it is only by a few seconds.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Killer LL Bean Collabs Keep Coming

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did The Met Gala Afterparty Fits Hit Harder Than The Red Carpet's?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Après Ski? More Like Après Met

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stone Island, ROA & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Your Guide to the 2023 Met Gala

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023