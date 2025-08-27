Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Expanding Purpose of Marmot's All-Purpose Gear

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Marmot makes all-purpose gear. Now, traditionally, this would mean that the half-century-old sports equipment maker is interested in clothing that can handle a variety of outdoorsy activities like camping and bouldering. However, in a post-gorpcore landscape, the definition of all-purpose gear can be widened.

Time-honored outdoor brands like Marmot have accidentally found themselves as purveyors of fashionable attire for a young streetwear-leaning audience. And balancing the wants of this stylish set with the needs of the great outdoors makes for something truly versatile.

Marmot’s fall/winter 2025 campaign nails this balance of good taste and great performance.

Marmot
The new seasonal collection is shot against the plain backdrop of a photo studio as opposed to in the great outdoors, an early indication that this is going to present rugged clothing of the fashionable ilk.

Candid-looking models each wear hardy hiking-appropriate get-ups crafted from high-performance fabric maker Pertex’s Pro Shield material, or Polartec’s cozy fleece fabric, or weatherproofing by the foremost maker of waterproof membranes, GORE-TEX.

Still, there is more to Marmot FW25 than pure utility. In the fleece department, the shaggy texture of fleece is clashed with hard-shell technical fabric, almost creating an unconventional hybrid parka coat. Meanwhile, the more traditional fleeces are offered in tasteful shades of burnt orange or chocolate brown.

The deft use of color extends into jackets, where a washed red hue is utilized for an insulated short parka whose otherwise minimal ornamentation lends itself to everyday city wear. 

Marmot isn’t a brand regularly brought up amongst the brands blurring lines between function and fashion. It’s other longstanding outdoor makers like Salomon, Arc’Teryx, or The North Face who dominate that conversation. However, this is great evidence to start adding Marmot to that list. 

