Highsnobiety
Parel Studios FW24 Is Corporate Gorpcore

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
Parel Studios / Matthias Leidinger
Gorpcore meets office siren in Parel Studios' FW24 collection. And what a year for office-inspired clothing it has been.

Of course, the Danish brand's take on corporate styling is less sexy than what we may see on TikTok and certainly more outdoorsy than the princess-tinged retro office wear Sandy Liang debuted during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025.

Still, there is something so 9-5 coded about Parel's collection.

Perhaps it's the slacks-like design of the Lago pants or the double-pocketed Sarez zip-up overshirt that has a real button-up-but-better thing going on, but this collection is undoubtedly return-to-office ready.

And that Mashu down vest? A worthy future challenger for the Patagonia Nano Puff's position as the go-to vest for the techiest of tech bros.

Yes, the Parel FW24 collection draws a nice balance between business meetings and trekking expeditions.

Now, in almost any other instance, this fusion of outwear and corporate style would seem clunky if not downright jarring but for Parel Studios, it couldn't make more sense.

The collection is effortlessly cool, and that's not just the breathable mesh talking.

A Copenhagen brand through and through, Parel Studios abides by the function-first principles of Danish style.

Through utilizing durable fabrics like ripstop and prioritizing minimalist but sleek designs, Parel Studios has created a collection of pieces that can stand the test of time both literally and in relation to our rapidly evolving trend cycle.

Developing this transient of a style profile was no accident, as brand co-founder and creative director Michael Lennheden told Highsnobiety in 2022.

"With Parel we like to be able to embody all apparel categories and we aim to eventually master each area the best we possibly can," said Lennheden.

The release of the FW24 collection is another step toward this quest to be an apparel go-to in outerwear and beyond.

