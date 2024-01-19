Martine Rose's Clarks Prove She's Still the Queen of Mules

Is there anything Martine Rose can’t turn into an objectively good looking mule?

Rose, who midway through last year was announced as the first ever creative director of Clarks, has garnered a bit of a reputation of late for chopping up popular silhouettes and transforming them into stylish slip-ons.

Take Rose’s Nike collaborations, for instance, which have seen her release ample mule variations on the epochal Shox silhouette.

Or even the British designer’s inline collections, which regularly feature styles like the bulb toe and square toe mules.

Rose’s latest conquest, though, which came on day three of this season’s Paris Fashion Week is proof that there are still plenty more mulifications to be had.

Taking to the stage as a part of the 44-year-old’s Fall/Winter 2024 presentation, Rose showcased a duo of luxe Clarks slip-ons, which were seen in a crocodile-like pattern, hairy black, and orange and pink leather.

The show, which was described as a study of individual ways of wearing clothes (gestures, movement, mannerisms), also featured Clarks sling-back heels and a padded Oxford shoe, both of which were akin to the footwear from Rose’s first collection with the British label.

Put bluntly: Rose's Clarks mules bang. They are as formal as they are laid back and as opulent-looking as they are a chilled silhouette. They're the best of both worlds.

They are also perhaps Rose's most wearable slip-ons yet.

Sure, they might be unapologetically luxurious to touch and quite outlandish when inspected up close, but compared to Rose’s Nike Shox and her bulbous inline styles, they’re certainly more of an everyday shoe.

Now, let us return to the original question in hand: is there anything Martine Rose can’t turn into an objectively good looking mule? Answer: no. Clearly.