Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Martine Rose's Clarks Prove She's Still the Queen of Mules

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Is there anything Martine Rose can’t turn into an objectively good looking mule?

Rose, who midway through last year was announced as the first ever creative director of Clarks, has garnered a bit of a reputation of late for chopping up popular silhouettes and transforming them into stylish slip-ons.

Take Rose’s Nike collaborations, for instance, which have seen her release ample mule variations on the epochal Shox silhouette.

Or even the British designer’s inline collections, which regularly feature styles like the bulb toe and square toe mules.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Rose’s latest conquest, though, which came on day three of this season’s Paris Fashion Week is proof that there are still plenty more mulifications to be had.

Taking to the stage as a part of the 44-year-old’s Fall/Winter 2024 presentation, Rose showcased a duo of luxe Clarks slip-ons, which were seen in a crocodile-like pattern, hairy black, and orange and pink leather.

The show, which was described as a study of individual ways of wearing clothes (gestures, movement, mannerisms), also featured Clarks sling-back heels and a padded Oxford shoe, both of which were akin to the footwear from Rose’s first collection with the British label.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Put bluntly: Rose's Clarks mules bang. They are as formal as they are laid back and as opulent-looking as they are a chilled silhouette. They're the best of both worlds.

They are also perhaps Rose's most wearable slip-ons yet.

Sure, they might be unapologetically luxurious to touch and quite outlandish when inspected up close, but compared to Rose’s Nike Shox and her bulbous inline styles, they’re certainly more of an everyday shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, let us return to the original question in hand: is there anything Martine Rose can’t turn into an objectively good looking mule? Answer: no. Clearly.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Palermo
PUMA
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Eternal Zip
entire studios
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Sacoche Screen Shoulder B
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$155
We Recommend
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Cargo Pants
    This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Fear & Loafing: Our Favorite Loafers
    • Style
  • best dress shoes
    Forget Sneaker Raffles, We're Copping Dress Shoes
    • Style
  • track jackets
    These Track Jackets Transcend Sportswear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Wales Bonner adidas collaboration FW24.
    Wales Bonner's Next adidas Sneaker Ain't a Samba
    • Sneakers
  • Louis Vuitton x Timberland Boots FW24.
    Pharrell's LV Timbs Are Luxury Workwear at Its Finest
    • Sneakers
  • Pharrell Williams points at Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2024 menswear runway show in Paris
    Pharrell Remade Louis Vuitton in His Own Image
    • Style
  • Hed Mayner's Fall/Winter 2024 collection runway show
    Hed Mayner (& His Reeboks): Still Large, Still in Charge
    • Style
  • Clarks x Martine Rose collab 2024.
    Martine Rose's Clarks Prove She's Still the Queen of Mules
    • Sneakers
  • Straytukay inflatable boots for Rick Owens FW24.
    How Rick Owens' Inflatable Boots Blew Up
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023