Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Martine Rose's Clarks Debut Is Puffed to Perfection

in FootwearWords By Tom Barker

When Martine Rose’s collaborative footwear with Clarks first walked the runway last year, our resounding takeaway was that the shoes are surprisingly muted

The range of oxford shoes and heeled loafers felt subdued for a designer whose previous footwear collaboration was square-toed, heeled mules made out of Nike Shox

However, when taken out of the context of a high-energy fashion show presented in a packed North London community hall, you start to paint a different picture of Martine Rose’s debut Clarks collection. 

Green snakeskin loafers with a puffy strap and a block heel? There’s nothing quiet about that. 

1 / 4
Martine Rose

The full collection, which dropped exclusively on the Martine Rose website and at Selfridges before hitting the Clarks website on February 16, offers up a proper look at the full selection.

Iconic Clarks shoes from the English brand's vast archives have been edited through Rose’s imitable, unconventional eye, which has resulted in shoes that both brands describe as “pillow-like”. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The block-heeled loafers, technical sandals, and oxford shoes (which are already mostly sold out on the Martine Rose website) have been stuffed with goose-down to create a billowing padded effect.

Last year, we asked the question of why luxury goods are getting so damn thicc, and these Clarks only add weight to the puffy footwear agenda (joining the likes of PDF’s Drake-approved shoes and Paraboot x TNF). 

Beyond the puffy construction, each pair of shoes comes in colorful snakeskin for an extra touch of eccentricity. 

1 / 3
Clarks / Roxy Lee

The full collection is titled “Coming Up Roses,” a British phrase that means that everything is going well for someone — something that rings true for Martine Rose. The designer was recently announced as last year's best British Menswear Designer and has been gaining widespread acclaim (thanks in part to some big-name co-signs). 

Being named Clarks' first-ever guest creative director is among Rose's long list of recent accolades and, as we saw in her recent Fall/Winter 2024 presentation, the duo has more experimental footwear to come. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Campus 00s
adidas
$110
Image on Highsnobiety
Shrunken Track Jacket
Martine Rose
$640
Image on Highsnobiety
WIP Heavyweight Cap
Carhartt WIP
$55
We Recommend
  • HS05 campaign main
    Martine Rose, ASICS, & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Cargo Pants
    This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • best dress shoes
    Forget Sneaker Raffles, We're Copping Dress Shoes
    • Style
  • track jackets
    These Track Jackets Transcend Sportswear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Teremoa 2024.
    Kiko's ASICS Just Keep Getting Better
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Kardashian & Lala Anthony at Fanatics' 2024 Super Bowl party
    The Super Bowl Was Almost More Fashion Than Fashion Week
    • Style
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • mr porter sale
    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Winter Sale
    • Style
  • luisaviaroma sale
    Take 80% off Acne Studios, Converse & More Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Nordstrom Sale Now Includes Up to 80% Off
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024