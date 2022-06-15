Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Martine Rose's New Nike Mule Is Shox-ing

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

At her Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in London, Martine Rose debuted a new Nike Shox collaboration that makes her Air Monarch sneaker look like a stroll in the park. Thought regular Shox were advanced? Try these on for size.

Rose has stretched out the Shox to exaggerated proportions, a similar approach to her fan-fave, over-the-top loafers that squared-off the toe of a typical lounge shoe and occasionally sliced off the toe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new Martine Rose x Nike Shox, likewise, disassemble convention wholesale, affecting the same kind of tossed-on ease as the rest of her SS23 collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Rose lopped off the heel of her Shox to create a kind of high-tech mule, sharpening the toebox to an elongated nub and flattening the sole to affect a similar shape to the clunky Sunday's Best derbies that've appeared in prior Rose collections.

Thus, an already next-level shoe becomes a truly transcendental object worthy of praise, ridicule, obsession, scorn — anything except boredom.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This innate ability to provoke, this unironic appreciation of kitsch, aligns Rose with many of her other Nü-British peers, though Rose's pub glass filter toys with an especially macho type of unfashionable fashion.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Her square-toed shoes, acid-washed jeans, form-obscuring blazers, and contrastingly tight T-shirts are more commercial than they seem, and no one's doing it quite like Rose.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Maybe that's why Louis Vuitton chairman Michael Burke took the trip to London to see Rose's SS23 presentation in-person, leading more than a few tongues to start wagging about Martine Rose potentially succeeding Virgil Abloh at the luxury maison.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Other candidates are also on the table, apparently, including the inimitable Grace Wales Bonner and Samuel Ross, but Rose's canny uninterpretation of contemporary menswear does align her with the many Abloh-isms that define the LV of today.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New BalanceM991UKF Grey/White
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyDeja Vu Base Sweatshirt Green
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Our LegacyItalian Cotton Bucket Hat Beige
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town
  • Martine Rose's Clarks Walk on the Wild Side of Dress Shoes
  • The Quite Literally Red-Hot Return of Martine Rose's Wildly Un-Formal Nike Shox
  • Nike's Tech'd-up Shox Sneaker Looks Even Better as a Rugged "Trail Shoe"
  • Nike's New '00s-Flavored Running Shoe Is Also Shockingly Affordable
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now