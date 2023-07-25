USWNT Got That Martine Rose x Nike Drip

United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) got their 2023 World Cup campaign off to the perfect start before even having to kick a ball.

The number one ranked side in the world headed into this year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as heavy pre-tournament favorites, and as soon as they stepped off the bus ahead of their opener against Vietnam on July 22 you could see why.

Led by captains Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan, the team rolled into Eden Park wearing a full head-to-toe ensemble designed by Martine Rose for Nike.

Custom blazers crafted by the British-Jamaican design featured the flag of USA made exclusively for the women’s team as a part of a wider collaboration between Martine Rose and Nike that’s promoting on-field inclusivity with tailored uniforms that leave dated gender norms behind.

“We wanted to use a moment in women's football to tell the story of women's football, and to highlight that essentially a suit is a suit; it's a button down shirt, it's a trench coat,” Rose told Highsnobiety in a recent interview. “There's nothing inherently gendered about any of those things.”

The collection — which lands online July 25 — also features new Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR 4 colorways which arriving in vibrant colorways inspired by goalkeeper kits from the 1990s.

“With the Shox we wanted to take this super smart shoe, which I obviously do in my brand often, and see how far we could push that into the trainer arena,” said Rose.

“We went really hard on getting it very chiseled, narrow, not sporty. We wanted to push against the sportiness. And then of course I wanted to jack it up.”

USWNT cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Vietnam on July 22, a perfect start as they bid to become the first team, men's or women's, to win three consecutive World Cup titles.