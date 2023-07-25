It's Martine Rose x Nike SZN

'Tis the season — Martine Rose x Nike season.

Arriving in tandem with the Women's World Cup, Martine Rose and Nike reconnect for a new collection of apparel and accessories centered on football dressing for everyone.

"When a woman wears a suit, it expresses strength, resilience, and beauty. I want women to feel powerful in their suits like men do," Rose said in a press statement.

"More than that, although I'm using women to tell the story, there's no gender attached to the suit. Anyone can wear it. I hope one day we're not talking about gender in sport and are just talking about the sport. Once everything is stripped back, it's just the game that's left."

Martine Rose and Nike's gender-free collection hits its mark, offering a mesh of sport, fashion, and coolness — a balancing act we've seen Rose master with her eponymous label's pieces.

Long-sleeve tops are made to look like jerseys. Muted players' suits stamped with Swooshes. Trench coats feature additional sets of wrapped-up sleeves draped over the shoulders.

Martine Rose and Nike's collection also offers cool accessories, including vibrant stockings and ultra-cool shield sunglasses finished with a gilded Martine Rose x Nike sign-off.

And the moment we've all been waiting for...Martine Rose and Nike's latest delivery includes those new Shox Mule MR4s, as seen during the Martine Rose SS24 runway (and pre-teased by Hailey Bieber).

Yep. Fans can catch the latest Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mules plus the rest of the collection on July 25 at Martine Rose's website followed by a Nike's SNKRS drop on July 27.

Whether an in-house collection or team-up with names like Nike and Stüssy, Martine Rose just doesn't miss.